Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu alleged that influencers were offered ₦3 million to say negative things about Peter Obi's wife, Margaret Obi

The claims emerged amid a heated social media debate over a luxury Hermès Kelly 35 handbag Margaret Obi was spotted carrying at an airport

Maduagwu revealed that someone approached him the week before, which he now believes was part of a coordinated campaign against the politician's family

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has come out with a striking allegation: that he was offered money to publicly attack Margaret Obi, the wife of Nigerian politician Peter Obi, and that influencers are reportedly being paid ₦3 million each to say damaging things about her.

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Maduagwu filmed himself in an animated, clearly agitated state, speaking directly to his followers about an alleged bribery scheme targeting Peter Obi's wife.

Margaret Obi’s bag saga takes new turn as Uche Maduagwu claims he was bribed. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Instagram

He said he had been approached the week before the video was recorded, and claimed he only connected the dots when the controversy over Margaret Obi's handbag exploded online.

The Hermès Bag that sparked a firestorm

The controversy began in mid-September 2026 when Margaret Obi was photographed at an airport carrying what observers identified as a Hermès Kelly 35 handbag in Malachite crocodile skin.

Online commentators quickly circulated a listing for the bag, placing its value at approximately £131,938, which translates to roughly ₦237 million to ₦250 million.

Critics, including media personality Daddy Freeze, seized on the images to accuse the Obi family of hypocrisy, arguing that the high-end accessory clashes sharply with Peter Obi's well-cultivated public persona as a frugal, cost-cutting politician. The backlash was swift and widespread across Nigerian social media.

Maduagwu Pushes Back Against the Narrative

Maduagwu rejected the criticism aimed at Margaret Obi, insisting that the bag in question amounted to nothing more than a personal gift.

He pointed out that it is entirely normal for gifts to be presented to the spouses of governors and prominent political figures, arguing that Margaret is an independent woman who built her own financial standing.

Uche Maduagwu weighs in as Margaret Obi’s alleged N250m bag fuels online debate. Credit: @peterobi

Source: Facebook

He expressed frustration at what he described as a manufactured attempt to use the bag story as a weapon against the family, suggesting that those behind it have found nothing genuinely incriminating and have therefore resorted to attacking Peter Obi's wife instead.

"Let me tell you, it has now showed that they don't have anything dirty about people, they decided to go after his wife," he said in the clip.

Maduagwu also made it clear that the approach made to him the previous week now made complete sense in light of the unfolding campaign, implying the two were directly connected.

Watch Uche Maduagwu make his bribery allegation in full:

Linda Ikeji weighs in on Margaret Obi’s alleged N250m

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji spoke on the growing controversy surrounding a luxury handbag spotted with Margaret Obi, wife of Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, dismissing the widely circulated N250 million price estimate.

Sharing a photo of the bag in question, Linda — who is known to collect high-end designer pieces — told her followers to calm down, drawing on her personal experience with the brand to debunk the figure making rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng