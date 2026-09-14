Comparing Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal Stats as Both Lay Claim to 2026 Ballon d’Or
- Both Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have publicly stated their cases to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or
- Mbappe scored 58 goals and claimed three Golden Boots, but did not win a single trophy during the period under review
- Yamal contributed 25 goals and 20 assists across 57 matches and won multiple trophies, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe have both laid claim to being deserving of the 2026 Ballon d'Or after the 30-man nominees list were announced.
Mbappe holds his individual performances and Golden Boots as his cards, while Yamal references trophies won, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The comments from both superstars have come at a time when their publicity puts them in conversations and could sway the mind of the voters.
Legit.ng compares the two players stats in the period under consideration as both stars battle for supremacy.
Comparing Mbappe and Yamal stats
Kylian Mbappe’s stats
Mbappe had a brilliant individual year, scoring 58 goals and providing 13 assists for Real Madrid and France during the period under review.
He won the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boots, becoming the first player to do so as noted by Sports Illustrated.
However, his Achilles heel is his failure to win any trophy during that period. If he prevails, he would be the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013 to win the Ballon d'Or trophyless.
Lamine Yamal stats
Yamal was brilliant both individually and in the teams he played for. He scored 25 goals and provided 20 assists in 57 matches for Barcelona and Spain.
He helped Barcelona win the La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup. He was also part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup even though he was not at his best due to injury.
The teenager finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings behind Ousmane Dembele and hopes to get his hands on the gold this year.
As noted by Transfermarkt, the two faced off three times during the year under review. Yamal won twice, including Spain’s win over France in the World Cup semi-final, while Mbappe won once.
Yamal sparks rivalry with Mbappe
Legit.ng previously reported that Lamine Yamal kickstarted what could be a Messi-Ronaldo-type rivalry with Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Ballon d'Or race.
The Barcelona star claimed that he and Mbappe are the two best players in the world, as both of them explain why they deserve to win the Ballon d'Or.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.