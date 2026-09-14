Both Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal have publicly stated their cases to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Mbappe scored 58 goals and claimed three Golden Boots, but did not win a single trophy during the period under review

Yamal contributed 25 goals and 20 assists across 57 matches and won multiple trophies, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe have both laid claim to being deserving of the 2026 Ballon d'Or after the 30-man nominees list were announced.

Mbappe holds his individual performances and Golden Boots as his cards, while Yamal references trophies won, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe go head to head for the Ballon d'Or. Photo by Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

The comments from both superstars have come at a time when their publicity puts them in conversations and could sway the mind of the voters.

Legit.ng compares the two players stats in the period under consideration as both stars battle for supremacy.

Comparing Mbappe and Yamal stats

Kylian Mbappe’s stats

Mbappe had a brilliant individual year, scoring 58 goals and providing 13 assists for Real Madrid and France during the period under review.

He won the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boots, becoming the first player to do so as noted by Sports Illustrated.

However, his Achilles heel is his failure to win any trophy during that period. If he prevails, he would be the first player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013 to win the Ballon d'Or trophyless.

Lamine Yamal stats

Yamal was brilliant both individually and in the teams he played for. He scored 25 goals and provided 20 assists in 57 matches for Barcelona and Spain.

He helped Barcelona win the La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup. He was also part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup even though he was not at his best due to injury.

The teenager finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or rankings behind Ousmane Dembele and hopes to get his hands on the gold this year.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the two faced off three times during the year under review. Yamal won twice, including Spain’s win over France in the World Cup semi-final, while Mbappe won once.

Yamal sparks rivalry with Mbappe

Legit.ng previously reported that Lamine Yamal kickstarted what could be a Messi-Ronaldo-type rivalry with Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Ballon d'Or race.

The Barcelona star claimed that he and Mbappe are the two best players in the world, as both of them explain why they deserve to win the Ballon d'Or.

Source: Legit.ng