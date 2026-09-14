Wigwe University announced a 60% tuition fee discount under its Founder's Scholarship for the 2026/2027 academic year

The scholarship applies to students across all 4 colleges, covering Arts, Engineering, Management and Social Sciences, and Science and Computing

There is one key condition students must meet to qualify for the discounted fees at Wigwe University

Wigwe University has announced a 60% tuition fee discount for students across all four of its colleges for the 2026/2027 academic year, under a programme it calls the Founder's Scholarship.

The single condition attached to the scholarship is straightforward: prospective students must have scored 300 or above in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination to be eligible.

Wigwe university offers 60% discount. Photo credit: International banker, Wigwe university.

Source: UGC

Founder's Scholarship Fee Breakdown

Students who qualify will pay significantly reduced fees depending on their chosen college.

Those admitted into the College of Arts will pay ₦3,840,000 after the 60% discount is applied.

Students in the College of Engineering, the College of Management and Social Sciences, and the College of Science and Computing will each pay ₦4,799,520.

The announcement covers all four faculties at the university, meaning no college is left out of the scholarship arrangement.

A Score of 300 Is the Gateway

The requirement of a minimum JAMB score of 300 places the scholarship firmly within reach for top-performing candidates.

A score in that range typically signals a student who has prepared seriously for the university entrance examination, and the offer effectively rewards that academic effort with a substantial reduction in what the university would otherwise charge.

For families weighing the cost of private university education against the quality of instruction on offer, the Founder's Scholarship presents a notable incentive, particularly given the economic pressures many Nigerian households are currently navigating.

The announcement is likely to attract attention from high-scoring JAMB candidates and their families who are currently deciding where to channel their admissions.

Lady gets admission to Lagos state university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian TikTok user identified as Idara shared her provisional admission offer from Lagos State University for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Idara received the offer to study Library and Information Science through UTME Regular Merit and posted the admission status screenshot online.

Source: Legit.ng