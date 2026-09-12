Billionaire Ochacho revealed that Davido made a bold prediction about his son IceKing during a meeting in London years ago

Ochacho shared the disclosure publicly as IceKing prepares to release a highly anticipated 16-track album

The album, which IceKing has titled 'The Future', has drawn attention from music fans across Nigeria

Billionaire Ochacho has revealed that music superstar Davido once told him privately that his son, IceKing Ebelebe, would become the future of Afrobeat, a prediction he says is now coming true with the release of a new album.

Ochacho made the disclosure in a video interview filmed inside a lavishly decorated sitting room in Abuja, where he was speaking directly to his son's fanbase.

Billionaire Ochacho finally discloses Davido’s message about son Iceking. Credit: @ochacho

Source: Instagram

The clip, shared on X, shows him expressing gratitude to supporters of IceKing before recounting the conversation with Davido.

"A few years ago, I met you with David in London. And David told me something. Ice King is the future of Afrobeat. Ice King is the future of Taki Beach," Ochacho said, referencing the encounter.

IceKing Drops 'The Future'

The billionaire said the moment has arrived to validate that prediction, as IceKing is now releasing a 16-track album. He described the project as one that will command global attention.

"Today, Ice King is dropping an album with about 16 tracks, 16 wonderful tracks that is going to blow the mind of everybody in this world that the whole world are going to be listening to. And he titled it the future," Ochacho said.

The choice of album title appeared to resonate personally with him. "I was waiting for this point the future," he added.

Ochacho shares Davido’s powerful words about his son Iceking. Credit: @ochacho

Source: Instagram

Ochacho closed his remarks by thanking a wide circle of artists and figures he credited with supporting IceKing's journey, including Davido, Kiss Daniel, Magnito, whom he called his son's mentor, as well as others he named as Afro, Bonaboy, and Whiskey.

Watch the video of Ochacho's full remarks here:

UK Police confront King Ochacho in London, Peller reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UK police confronted Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho over a parking violation while he sat in his Rolls-Royce with Peller and his son, Ice King.

Peller appeared stunned that officers enforced the parking rules despite the expensive car, making his reaction the standout moment in the viral footage.

The incident sparked online debate among Nigerians, with many discussing Peller’s response and attitudes towards wealth and authority in the UK.

Source: Legit.ng