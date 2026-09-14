Achievers University published its school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering three science-based programmes

Pharmacy students at Achievers University face the highest tuition, with fees reaching over ₦2.8 million per level

Microbiology students at Achievers University receive the most generous scholarship support, with some levels fully covered

Achievers University has released its official school fees schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering three programmes: Pharmacy, Microbiology, and Medical Laboratory Science.

The fees vary significantly across the three courses, with Pharmacy students paying the most and Microbiology students benefiting from substantial scholarship coverage that brings their costs down considerably.

Achievers University announces the school fees for Pharmacy, Microbiology and Medical Laboratory Science. Photo credit: Achievers

Source: UGC

Achievers University school fees for Pharmacy

Pharmacy students in the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences will pay a total of ₦2,810,000 at 100, 300, and 400 levels.

The 200-level total is slightly higher at ₦2,830,000, due to an additional ₦20,000 Diploma and Certificate fee.

The six-year programme carries no scholarship discount at any level, with tuition alone set at ₦2,350,000 per year, alongside ₦300,000 in sundry fees, ₦100,000 for clinical and field practicals, and ₦60,000 for ICT.

Achievers University school fees for Microbiology

Microbiology students in the Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences receive far greater financial relief. At 100, 300, and 400 levels, the university offers a 100% scholarship on tuition, meaning students pay only sundry, practical, and ICT fees, bringing those years down to ₦460,000 each.

At 200 level, an 80% scholarship reduces tuition to ₦200,000, with a total of ₦680,000 including the Diploma and Certificate fee. The programme runs for four years.

Achievers University school fees for Med Lab

Students in the five-year Medical Laboratory Science programme, under the Faculty of Medical Laboratory Science, pay ₦1,760,000 at 100 level and ₦1,780,000 at 200 level, with tuition fixed at ₦1,300,000 for both years.

From 300 to 500 level, tuition drops slightly to ₦1,200,000, but clinical and field trip fees rise from ₦100,000 to ₦250,000, pushing the total to ₦1,810,000 per level for the final three years.

No scholarship is applied at any level across the programme.

Achievers University warns against social media misuse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Achievers University had warned students against the misuse of social media.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Achievers University, Owo, Prof. Bode Ayorinde disclosed that more than 15 students had been expelled for involvement in video–related offences.

He warned that any student found guilty of misconduct would face stiff sanctions, including expulsion.

Source: Legit.ng