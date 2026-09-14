A video of Wumi Toriola and Seyi Edun at Habeeb Alagbe's 40th birthday party surfaced online, warming fans' hearts

The two Yoruba actresses were once best friends before a fallout that lasted years, with colleague Adeniyi Johnson later brokering peace

Fans flooded the comments section after spotting the reunited pair sharing a warm moment at the packed birthday celebration

A video capturing a sweet moment between Nollywood actresses Wumi Toriola and Seyi Edun at a colleague's birthday party has got fans emotional online.

The clip, which surfaced on Instagram on Sunday, 13 September 2026, shows the two stars mingling at the 40th birthday celebration of actor Habeeb Alagbe.

Reactions as Wumi Toriola and Seyi Edun reunite at birthday party, heartwarming video trends. Photo credit@wumitoriola/@aimshai

Source: Instagram

Amid the busy crowd, the duo was seen leaning in close, whispering to each other. In one particularly touching moment, Seyi noticed that Wumi's dress was slipping and exposing her chest, prompting her to quietly alert her.

After helping her sort it out, Seyi gave a satisfied nod, clearly pleased that her friend was looking her best.

Wumi Toriola and Seyi Edun's feud, friendship

The two actresses were once inseparable in Yoruba Nollywood circles before their relationship took a turn and they went their separate ways.

Wumi Toriola seen with bestie at birthday party. Photo credit@wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

The rift lingered for years, leaving fans who had grown fond of their bond hoping for a reconciliation. It was fellow actor Adeniyi Johnson who eventually stepped in and helped mend things between them, bringing the old friends back together.

Seeing them interact so naturally and caringly at Habeeb Alagbe's birthday milestone clearly struck a chord with many who had followed the story of their falling out.

Here is the Instagram video of two actresses chatting at a party:

Fans react to the reunion video

The clip drew an outpouring of warm responses from followers across social media:

@___sweetmorayo commented:

"My woman everywhere WT for a reason"

@international_badealaga wrote:

"I love you both"

@yinkusmama1 said:

"Iya ibeji, I just like this woman"

@isholaamdalat shared:

"I'm so happy to see them together again."

@callmelabby wrote:

"I missed their friendship for years. Happiness one injure me when they made up"

Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham reconcile

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actresses Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi and Wumi Toriola finally ended their rumoured seven-year feud.

The reconciliation happened on Sunday, December 21, 2025, when both actresses met at a cinema in Ikeja, Lagos State, while promoting their separate projects. In a viral video from the meeting, Wumi told Toyin she missed her, and Toyin responded in kind as they hugged, marking an end to their long-standing public disagreement.

Source: Legit.ng