Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat’s prayerful moment in church gets people talking

Accord governorship candidate Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat visited Baba Olowere's Church, Oke Agbara, to receive prayers ahead of 2027

The Muslim politician was spotted kneeling at the pulpit, a moment that quickly spread across social media

Nigerians online had a lot to say about the cross-religious visit, with many questioning the motive behind it

Photos of the Accord Party's governorship candidate for Oyo State, Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat, kneeling before a church pulpit has set social media ablaze, with many Nigerians split between admiration and scepticism over the gesture.

Hamzat, a Muslim, paid a visit to Baba Olowere's Church at Oke Agbara, where he knelt to receive prayers and seek divine backing as he builds momentum towards the 2027 gubernatorial elections in Oyo State.

Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat sparks reactions after being spotted kneeling in church. Credit: Oriyomi Hamzat

Source: Instagram

The image of an Alhaji on his knees in a Christian church caught many off guard and prompted a wave of reactions online.

Cross-Religious Move Sparks Debate

For some, the visit reflected the kind of open-mindedness they want to see in Nigerian leadership.

Others were far less convinced, viewing it as a calculated political move designed to win votes across religious lines ahead of the election cycle.

The moment prompted pointed questions about reciprocity, with one commenter asking whether Christian politicians receive the same welcome when they visit mosques.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@oldie70 wrote:

"This is the kind of people we need in our govt, not all those heartless politicians"

@olaotan_plasterboardseller commented:

"Alhaji ni church okay oooo."

@softijebuboy said:

"No pattern whey Politician no get for hand 😂😂😂."

@i_am_akpumping24 reacted:

"Different Pattern 😂 😂😂."

@adeni_mo wrote:

"See wetin Governorship candidate they wear go church 😂😂😂😂."

@barex800 commented:

"politicians and format😂😂😂."

@princeadewoleadekunle asked:

"O shey Alhaji, waa gbayi. Do they allow Christian politician to enter Mosque? Just asking for a friend."

@gold_buildings1 wrote:

"So now you fit go church abi...Gabriel church you for go sir."

Alhaji Oriyomi Hamzat’s latest church appearance leaves people talking. Credit:Oriyomihamzat

Source: Instagram

Why Mama No Network appealed to Ooni, others

Legit.ng previously reported that Mama No Network addressed President Tinubu and asked for his intervention in an incident involving Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and media personality, Oriyomi Hamzat.

She also appealed to the Ooni of Ife to get involved in the matter and noted that Olori Naomi learned from him to help and give to the less privileged.

The actress pleaded with the Ooni to speak up, saying his silence could turn something positive into a negative situation.

Source: Legit.ng