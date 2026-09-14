Redeemer's University published its 2026/2027 school fees, revealing that several courses require students to pay above N2 million per session

Nursing students at 200 level face the steepest bill among health sciences, with fees reaching N2,645,720 for the academic session

Law students at 200 level top the entire list with school fees of N3,037,500, making it the most expensive course at the institution

Redeemer's University has published its school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, and the figures for a number of courses have drawn significant attention, with several programmes crossing the N2 million mark per session.

Legit.ng reviewed the published fee schedule, which covers students from 200 to 500 level across various faculties, and identified every category of student expected to pay N2 million or more. Below is the full breakdown.

Redeemer’s University reveals students who will pay over N2 million in school fees. Photo Source: Redeemer's University

Source: Getty Images

Health sciences courses with N2 million fees

1. MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENCES

200 level students - N2,061,750.00

400 level students - N2,111,250.00

500 level students - N2,229,750.00

2. NURSING

200 level students - N2,645,720.00

300 level students - N2,425,080.00

400 level students - N2,070,250.00

500 level students - N2,200,100.00

3. PHYSIOTHERAPY

200 level students - N2,107,500.00

300 level students - N2,088,750.00

400 level students - N2,051,250.00

500 level students - N2,220,000.00

4. PUBLIC HEALTH

400 level students - N2,187,750.00

Engineering and law fees above N2 million

5. ARCHITECTURE

200 level students - N2,043,750.00

400 level students - N2,128,500.00

6. CIVIL ENGINEERING

200 level students - N2,137,500.00

500 level students - N2,143,500.00

7. COMPUTER ENGINEERING

200 level students - N2,137,500.00

500 level students - N2,143,500.00

8. MECHANICAL ENGINEERING

200 level students - N2,137,500.00

500 level students - N2,143,500.00

9. ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING

200 level students - N2,152,500.00

500 level students - N2,158,500.00

10. LAW

200 level students - N3,037,500.00

300 level students - N2,628,375.00

Among all the programmes listed, Law stands out as the most expensive course at Redeemer's University, with 200 level students required to pay N3,037,500 for the session. Nursing follows closely, with 200-level students facing a bill of N2,645,720.

Of the health sciences programmes, all four — Medical Laboratory Sciences, Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Public Health — feature at least one level where fees exceed N2 million. Among the engineering disciplines, Electrical Engineering carries the highest fees at both the 200 and 500 levels compared to its counterparts in Civil, Computer, and Mechanical Engineering.

Redeemer’s University releases 2026/2027 school fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Redeemer’s University had published its approved 2026/2027 school fees for Law, Biochemistry, and Civil Engineering.

The fees varied across the different levels, with Law recording the highest fee at the 200 level, while Biochemistry was the most affordable among the three courses.

Source: Legit.ng