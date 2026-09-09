Carter Efe's TikTok account, which had amassed over 5.6 million followers and 158 million likes, was permanently banned on September 9, 2026

This is the second time the Nigerian content creator has lost a TikTok account, having previously been banned in June 2025 after criticising Wizkid

Fans and commentators on X flooded social media with reactions after news of the ban broke online

Nigerian comedian, skit maker and content creator Carter Efe has lost his TikTok account after the platform issued a permanent ban over what it described as multiple policy violations.

Screenshots that began circulating on September 9, 2026, showed the account, linked to his popular stage name Machala, displaying a permanent ban notice.

Carter Efe faces TikTok ban as 5.6 million-follower account disappears. Photo: carterefe

Source: Instagram

At the time of removal, the page had gathered more than 5.6 million followers and upwards of 158 million likes through a mix of comedy content, music promotion and livestreams.

Carter Efe's history with TikTok bans

This is not the first time the content creator, whose full name is Oderhowho Joseph Efe, has faced this situation. In June 2025, TikTok removed his then-account, which had grown to roughly 3.5 million followers, following a livestream in which he made critical remarks about Afrobeats star Wizkid.

Wizkid's fanbase, known as Wizkid FC, had publicly called for mass reporting of the account, and Carter Efe later attributed the ban to their coordinated campaign while also issuing an apology.

He rebuilt from scratch and ultimately grew his replacement account well beyond what he had previously achieved, only to face another permanent removal.

Carter Efe first gained widespread recognition as a skit maker before transitioning into music, most notably with the track "Machala," and later building a significant presence as a live streamer.

See screenshot of Carter Efe's TikTok account below:

Fans react to Carter Efe's TikTok ban

The news prompted a wave of responses across X, with many followers expressing disbelief that years of audience-building could be erased overnight.

@uncledips wrote:

"That has always been my fear with all these apps, that no matter how much relevance u bring they can just ban u one day with all ur followers. 5.6m imagine!"

@boriyomi06 reacted:

"Omo💔 Carter sorry I feel bad is not easy. You will bounce back bro"

@ZunaGroup said:

"This is very bad, I pray he recovers and bounces back"

@eddRooo commented:

"TikTok is a strict social media application that doesn't reward bad behavior, thou they send as much warnings as possible. Whatever the problem was, the account owner is responsible for it📌"

@U_Rochas shared:

"I hope he recovers his account quickly or else that's the end of a virtual career"

@AkintundeJamal added:

"The truth is that nobody cares when you failed they only care to know if you are doing good and wishing for your down fall"

Fans react as TikTok permanently bans Carter Efe’s account with over 5.6 million followers. Photo: carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe blames internet pressure for Peller and Jarvis' marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe claimed social media pressure pushed TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis towards marriage, describing their relationship as fake and saying the internet influences major decisions made by public couples.

The streamer also recalled how audience expectations affected his past relationship, claiming he and his partner sometimes had to create content together despite having serious disagreements.

Carter said the experience made him reclaim control of his personal life, warning that he would no longer let the internet dictate his choices or pursue relationships with fellow content creators or celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng