Balmoral Promotions officially announced the Carter Efe vs Speed Darlington celebrity boxing match on September 6, 2026

The bout, tagged 'Chaos in the Ring', will be held at Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos and streamed live on DAZN

Both stars arrived with colourful boxing histories that have kept Nigerian fans entertained for years

Content creator Carter Efe and controversial singer Speed Darlington are headed for a showdown that Nigerian pop culture fans will not want to miss.

Balmoral Promotions officially announced the bout on Instagram on September 6, 2026, confirming that the two will collide on October 1, 2026, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, with the fight streamed live on DAZN.

Carter Efe and Speed Darlington prepare for highly anticipated celebrity boxing showdown in Lagos. Photo: carterefe/speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

The event has been branded "Chaos in the Ring," and the organisers wasted no time setting the tone with their announcement post, which read:

"IT'S OFFICIAL! CARTER VS SPEED. Two African stars. One ring. No excuses. On October 1, the ring decides who stands tall. Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos. Live on @daznboxing. This isn't just a fight. It is CHAOS! #ChaosInTheRing #BalmoralPromotions #October1st #Boxing"

Nigerian celebrity boxing: A scene built on beef and bravado

Nigerian celebrity boxing has been no stranger to drama in recent years, and both men stepping into the ring on October 1, Nigeria's Independence Day, carry baggage from previous bouts.

Speed Darlington most recently fought Portable in 2025, a clash born out of a payment dispute.

Darlington had reportedly invited Portable to perform at an event, offering him N500,000, but Portable refused to show up and publicly mocked Darlington for the fee.

Speed Darlington fired back, accusing Portable of disrespecting his mother.

Portable accepted the challenge, and the two settled it in the ring, where Portable knocked Darlington out in the first round.

Darlington did not return for the second, making it a technical knockout victory for Portable.

Carter Efe, on the other hand, entered the scene as something of a dark horse who turned champion.

He defeated Portable at a previous "Chaos in the Ring" event, specifically its fourth edition, stripping Portable of his self-proclaimed "Celebrity Boxing King" title.

Carter Efe and Speed Darlington headline upcoming celebrity boxing showdown as Chaos in the Ring returns. Photo: balmoralpromotions

Source: Instagram

The broader celebrity boxing scene

The Nigerian celebrity boxing circuit has also seen off-ring controversies.

In a notable incident, Portable walked out of his rematch with actor Charles Okocha at the Balmoral Convention Centre, alleging that Okocha bit him during the fight and that the organisers had been unfair in their preparation arrangements.

Okocha was declared the winner of that rematch, having activated a rematch clause after losing their first encounter in 2023 following a business dispute worth roughly N40 million.

In a separate development that never left the drawing board, music executive Soso Soberekon offered Peter Okoye N500 million to fight his estranged twin brother Paul Okoye in the ring. The P-Square brothers never publicly responded to the proposal.

With Carter Efe arriving as a reigning celebrity boxing champion and Speed Darlington looking to prove a point after his 2025 TKO defeat, the October 1 bout at Federal Palace Hotel promises to be one of the most talked-about nights on Lagos's entertainment calendar this year.

Check out the announcement of Carter Efe and Speed Darlington's celebrity boxing match below:

Charles Okocha denies biting Portable in celebrity boxing match

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charles Okocha dismissed Portable's claim that he bit him during their boxing rematch, insisting that wearing a mouth guard made the allegation impossible.

The actor mocked the singer's accusation and urged him to accept defeat after officials reportedly disqualified him for breaking the contest's rules.

Charles maintained that Portable lost the match because of his actions and not because of any foul play.

Source: Legit.ng