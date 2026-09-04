BBNaija star Kess weighed in on life after the show, following Danboskid's emotional revelation about his personal struggles

Kess argued that leaving the Big Brother house leaves housemates navigating a far more complicated reality, winner or not

Danboskid, whose real name is Daniel Olatunji, said he was tired of keeping up an image built by others and wanted to be honest about his situation

BBNaija star Kess has sparked a conversation online after speaking candidly about the difficulties former housemates face once they step out of the Big Brother house.

His comments followed an emotional admission from fellow ex-housemate Danboskid, real name Daniel Olatunji, who recently opened up about the state of his personal life and confessed that things had not been going as planned for him.

BBNaija star Kess speaks on the reason for ex-housemates ' struggles after leaving the show. Credit: Bigbronaija, sirkess_official

Source: Instagram

Kess did not hold back, stating plainly that the Big Brother experience tends to leave participants in a tougher spot than where they started, regardless of how they performed on the show.

He said:

"Big Brother makes your life harder. Winner or not, the moment you leave that house, you're dealing with a version of life that is far more complicated than the one you left behind."

Danboskid's Honest Admission

Danboskid's revelation was what brought the conversation to a head. The former housemate said he had grown weary of projecting a lifestyle shaped by public expectations rather than his own reality.

He was clear that he was not looking for sympathy or money from anyone, but rather genuine guidance and encouragement as he works to turn things around for himself.

His openness prompted Kess to share his own perspective on the BBNaija experience and what it actually means for participants once the cameras stop rolling.

BBNaija star Kess speaks after Danboskid’s emotional revelation, says life gets harder after the show. Credit: Bigbronaija, sirkess_official

Source: UGC

Fans Push Back on the Narrative

Not everyone online agreed with Kess's take. Many social media users argued that the burden housemates carry after the show is largely self-inflicted. Legit.ng gathered some reactions:

@dunor_farma wrote:

"Nah, it's u who will set a standsrd u can't uphold. This is why u need to have a plan b4 going to the house."

@queenbeth____ responded:

"It's harder cos majority of you are in a competition with yourselves, you want to be bigger than the other person."

@Yollzz_D shared a sharper critique:

"It doesn't make it harder. Y'all moved from the context of the show 'social experiment' you made it a 'quick fix, road to fame, get rich scheme' and y'all struggle to deal with the fact that it's not what y'all make it to be. Go back to your regular activities, it's just a show!"

@Onyinyechi89481 added:

"That's because you refused to go back to what you have been doing before going on the show."

@k25nf put it bluntly:

"Why do you guys force yourselves to live that life? Go back to hustle but no ya'll wanna act like celebrities."

See Kess' post below:

BBNaija Star Imisi Apologises Following Public Drama

Legit.ng shared details about the viral audio recording of BBNaija winner Imisi, which surfaced following her controversial behaviour at a recent movie premiere. In this incident, she faced backlash from fans and critics alike, who weighed in on her conduct and her subsequent apology.

The public’s reaction has been polarised, with some fans supporting Imisi and others drawing comparisons to previous contestants.

Source: Legit.ng