A video of BBNaija reality star Imisi attempting to kiss skit maker Samuel Banks at a movie premiere surfaced online on Thursday, September 3, 2026

The incident occurred at Folagbade Banks's movie premiere on Wednesday, August 2, 2026, days after Imisi had already apologised for earlier behaviour at the same event

Fans took to the comments section to express their shock and disappointment over the reality star's conduct

BBNaija reality star Imisi has found herself at the centre of fresh controversy after yet another video from Folagbade Banks's movie premiere began making the rounds online.

The clip, posted on Instagram on Thursday, September 3, 2026, captures Imisi and skit maker Samuel Banks on the dance floor when she suddenly leaned in and attempted to kiss him.

Reactions trail moment BBNaija's Imisi tried to force skit maker Samuel Banks to kiss her at movie premiere. Photo credit@imisiofficial/@samuelbanks

Source: Instagram

Banks visibly tried to pull back and manage the situation, but Imisi persisted, drawing him closer until he eventually gave her a peck on the lips.

Not the first incident at the premiere

This was not Imisi's first controversial moment at the event, which took place on Wednesday, August 2, 2026. She had earlier been filmed kissing her close friend Kola, and a separate clip of her general behaviour that evening had already attracted significant attention online.

BBNaija's Imisi continues trending over attendance at event. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Following the backlash, she publicly apologised and promised to conduct herself better going forward.

The new video, however, arrived shortly after that apology, reigniting debate about the reality star's conduct and drawing a fresh wave of reactions from fans and critics alike.

Here is the Instagram video of BBNaija's Imisi trying to kiss the skit maker at a public function:

What fans are saying about BBNaija's Imisi

The video drew sharp responses across social media, with many expressing embarrassment and frustration:

@truth_onlly wrote:

"Man hunter, see wetin Nigerians vote for."

@lucyshinya reacted:

"Omg na waoo for this una winner oo."

@callmegbemzee commented:

"What a show of shame. Zero steeze & composure."

@mercy_nene01 added:

"Omo, seeing people defend her makes me even more speechless."

@precious_boat questioned:

"Is she always drunk? I think this should be the right question to ask. Because this is beyond being a happy soul."

@barbie_pink_21 observed:

"If na Man do this one now they for don begin start Hashtag."

BBNaija's Imisi and Kola lock lips at event

Legit.ng reported that fresh dating rumours began swirling around BBNaija winner Imisi and her best friend, Kola, after the pair shared a tender moment on the red carpet at a movie premiere.

The two former housemates attended the premiere of Folagbade Banks’ movie on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, where they caught the attention of fans after arriving together and holding hands.

Imisi turned heads in an elegant white gown, while Kola complemented the occasion in a striking green suit. However, it was their interaction on the red carpet that quickly became the talking point of the night.

Source: Legit.ng