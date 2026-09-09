Daddy Freeze sparked debate online after discussing Romania's student financial support system in a video with his child

The media personality claimed secondary school students in Romania receive up to $200 monthly from the government, depending on their needs

Daddy Freeze compared the Romanian system to Nigeria's costly schooling, joking he could 'retire early' by enrolling his child abroad

Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze has set tongues wagging after sharing details about Romania's education support system during a conversation with his child that was captured on video.

In the clip circulating on social media on September 8, Daddy Freeze explained that secondary school students in Romania receive a monthly government stipend of $50.

Daddy Freeze highlights monthly financial support for students in Romania while criticising Nigeria’s education costs. Photo: daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

The media personality added that students diagnosed with ADHD qualify for an additional $150 per month, and those who wear glasses could access further financial support, potentially pushing the total to around $250 monthly.

Daddy Freeze's comparison with Nigeria

Daddy Freeze used the information as a springboard to take a dig at Nigeria's education system.

He told his child that instead of paying what he described as an exorbitant $7 million to put the child through school in Nigeria, he would rather enrol the child in Romania and actually profit from the arrangement.

"Imagine, I have to pay $7 million to send you to school in Nigeria," he said, adding that the Romanian option could help him "retire early."

Daddy Freeze, who has ADHD himself, also joked that his parents would have been far better off financially had such a scheme existed during his own school years.

Daddy Freeze's child shuts down the idea

The conversation took an entertaining turn when Daddy Freeze's child flatly rejected the Romania plan, telling him:

"No, you won't. Take it back."

When Daddy Freeze pointed out that his child also has ADHD, the child pushed back, saying:

"I don't. You'd be rich."

After Daddy Freeze responded with "I'll be rich," the child fired back:

"No, nobody's going to pay for the education of an old man."

The exchange drew a wave of reactions from Nigerians online, many of whom turned their attention less to Romania and more to Daddy Freeze's credibility as a government critic.

Watch Daddy Freeze's video about Romanian and Nigerian students below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's video

@Adebayorismaila wrote:

"Help me ask him, what has he contributed to the society since, after coming online to criticize he will still go and wine and dye with them tomorrow"

@JacobOchig35068 commented:

"If you see the energy we use to defend bad leaders you'll understand why most of us deserve our leaders, most of us argue assive they don't deserve good governance"

@aniemeka1 said:

"Daddy freeze is on the vex rage because he is not noticed by the APC because he has always been in their support push. So, he shouldn't come and gaslight us here"

@henry_splash reacted:

"How many people dey Romania... I just weak for una comparison"

@Thatguy_oliver wrote:

"doesn't he support this government?😂 Nigerian so called 'celebrities' and hypocrisy"

Daddy Freeze sparks reactions after discussing Romania’s monthly student allowance and Nigeria’s school fees. Photo: daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Daddy Freeze pleads for arrested soldiers at Peller's wedding

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Daddy Freeze appealed to the Nigerian Army to release soldiers allegedly detained after intervening at TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' traditional wedding in Lagos.

He explained that the soldiers stepped in to control a hostile crowd surrounding the convoy, preventing what could have been a dangerous situation.

While acknowledging possible breaches of military rules, Daddy Freeze urged fellow celebrities to petition the Army for clemency, stressing the soldiers acted in the interest of public safety.

Source: Legit.ng