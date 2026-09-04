A Nigerian man revealed he was once sent away from school because he could not afford N7,000 in school fees

He shared the striking contrast on TikTok alongside a video of himself on what appears to be a university or hospital campus

His post captured how far he had come, revealing he is now enrolled in a masters programme worth N76 million

A Nigerian man has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a deeply personal reflection on how much his life has changed, contrasting a painful memory of being expelled over unpaid school fees with his current reality as a postgraduate student on a multimillion-naira programme.

The man, who posts on TikTok as @ifymzy_ shared a selfie-style outdoor video filmed on what appears to be a university or hospital campus.

Man enrols in N76 million masters programme. Photo credit: Ify/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

On-screen text captions accompanied the footage, framing his story as an uplifting "then and now" contrast that struck a chord with thousands of viewers.

From N7,000 Debt to a N76 Million Programme

In the caption of his post, he wrote:

"I remember being chased out of school because of 7k school fees. Now I'm doing a masters program of N76 million."

The contrast is stark. At one point in his life, he could not raise N7,000, an amount that many Nigerians would consider modest even by everyday standards, and that inability saw him turned away from school.

Today, Ify is enrolled in a masters programme valued at N76 million, a figure that underscores just how dramatically his circumstances have shifted.

The video resonated widely, particularly among Nigerians who understand the weight of financial hardship in education. Stories of students being sent home over unpaid fees remain common across the country, and his post gave a face to what many have silently endured.

Reactions as Master's Student Recounts Little Beginnings

The caption alone was enough to set off a wave of responses from people who saw their own experiences mirrored in his words, or who simply found his journey inspiring.

@MR M said:

"Early gratification is not always good, get the best out first nd let ur success speak. we black are too in rush to celebrate wins in public. you are not successful yet u r just in a pathway that u want to be."

@Sommy_konki said:

"Nasooo my mama name for village na borrow borrow. Even my mate use am talk to me at 12 imagine what she must have heard from family members."

@Egooyibo added:

"Thank God for the kind of uncle he gave me. I happened to be the first badge to pay all my school fees. Chief John you will live to enjoy the fruit of your labour."

See the post below:

UI graduate celebrates getting Master's degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate added another feather to his hat as he completed his master's program at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The man, who studied political science at UI, said he did his master's program in industrial relations and personnel management.

Source: Legit.ng