Jose Mourinho returned to the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid for the first time since 2013, facing his former club Inter Milan in the opening game

Kylian Mbappe and captain Federico Valverde scored for Real Madrid, while Carlos Augusto pulled one back for Inter in a 2-1 result

Mourinho said the match could have ended in almost any scoreline, pointing to multiple missed chances that kept the game from being decided earlier

Jose Mourinho has reflected on a dramatic start to Real Madrid's 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaign after his side edged Inter Milan 2-1 in their opening group match.

The result carried extra significance for Mourinho, who previously managed Inter Milan and had not appeared in the Champions League with Real Madrid since 2013. His return to European competition at the club brought him face to face with a side he once led to the treble.

Jose Mourinho delighted with three points against Inter Milan. Photo by Federico Titone.

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock for Madrid in the first half, before captain Federico Valverde doubled the lead. Inter pulled one back through Carlos Augusto, but the visitors could not find an equaliser despite a contest that produced chances at both ends.

Mourinho reacts to Madrid win

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the final whistle, Mourinho was candid about a performance that left him feeling uneasy despite the positive result.

“I liked the result, three points in the opening game against a very strong team, but the game was spectacular for anyone at home, just not for Cristian Chivu or me,” he said.

“This game was crazy. It could've been 5-0 for us, 5-5, 7-6, 5-6, a game with so many chances. Inter are strong; it was tough for our midfield to close them down sitting deep, yet we could've killed off the game at 3-0 before half-time.”

As noted by RM TV, Mourinho's frustration centred on Madrid's failure to capitalise on a string of openings that, had they been taken, would have put the contest beyond doubt long before the final whistle.

Real Madrid's next Champions League fixture is against AS Roma, a club Mourinho also managed during his career.

The back-to-back meetings with two of his former sides make for an unusual run of fixtures in the early weeks of European competition for the Portuguese coach.

Mysterious cat predicted Madrid vs Inter

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos rightly predicted the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

The cat, famous for sharing the outcome of football matches, predicted a Real Madrid win, and Jose Mourinho's side squeezed out a 2-1 win.

Source: Legit.ng