Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu publicly disclosed her cancer diagnosis through an emotional Instagram post

The actress appeared with her hair fully shaved off in the post, hinting at the intensity of the treatment she is currently undergoing

Ogundimu expressed gratitude to everyone who has visited, prayed for, and financially supported her during this difficult period

Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu has broken her silence on a deeply personal health struggle, revealing that she is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The actress shared the update with her followers via Instagram on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, appearing in the post with her hair completely shaved off, a sign widely associated with chemotherapy treatment.

Reactions as Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu shares cancer battle with positive message. Photo credit@omotundeogundimu

Source: Instagram

Rather than lean into despair, Ogundimu struck a tone of faith and resilience in her message, acknowledging the difficulty of what she is going through while insisting that she remains anchored in hope.

"Going through cancer treatment is not easy o, but God is in total control; I am positive about my healing," she wrote.

Actress appreciates her supporters over health struggle

Beyond disclosing her diagnosis, Ogundimu took time to express appreciation to those who have shown up for her during this period.

Fans pray for Nollywood actress Omotunde Ogundimu over cancer journey. Photo credit@omotundeogundimu

Source: Instagram

She noted that friends, fans, and well-wishers have visited her, offered prayers, and contributed financially to support her through treatment. Her words suggest a strong support network surrounding her as she navigates one of the most challenging experiences of her life.

The actress did not specify which type of cancer she is battling or at what stage she is receiving treatment in her post; however, she granted an interview months ago and disclosed that she was battling cervical cancer.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress sharing her cancer with her fans below:

Fans rally around Omotunde Ogundimu

The post drew an outpouring of support from followers, with many sharing personal stories and prayers in the comments section.

@xiexie__bosch wrote:

"Hmmmm… I was there twice for two different kinds of cancer. I def know what she's talking about. God showed himself strong twice for me."

@lattydolly reacted:

"At this point, I might just leave the internet. This is so much and scaring."

@ayotjohnson commented:

"What's with this cancer thing, God's healing in Jesus mighty name."

@badewoleose shared:

"Divine intervention and healing in Jesus mighty name."

Destiny Etiko calls for help over colleague's health

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood star Destiny Etiko has made a heartfelt plea for assistance on behalf of her colleague, Nkachukwu Anijekwu, who is currently battling cancer.

Etiko shared a video of the ailing actress, Cynthia (Nkachukwu Anijekwu), in which she opened up about her painful journey with the illness.

In the emotional clip, Cynthia revealed her challenges. She explained that her condition has worsened, requiring radiation and further surgery, which her family can no longer afford. Fighting back tears, she pleaded

Source: Legit.ng