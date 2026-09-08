Pastor Tobi's daughter filmed a selfie-style video inside a Lamborghini, calling out writer Solomon Buchi over his comments on Peller

She accused Solomon of being a 'clout chaser' who bullied Peller, insisting the content creator outsmarted him

The video quickly went viral on Instagram, with many Nigerians divided over whether her response was necessary

Pastor Tobi's daughter has jumped into the ongoing online feud between writer and commentator Solomon Buchi and popular Nigerian content creator Peller, firing off a pointed video that has since gone viral on Instagram.

Filmed in what appears to be a Lamborghini, with the luxury car's logo visible on the dashboard, she delivered a sarcastic, no-holds-barred take on Solomon Buchi, calling him a "clout chaser" who takes money from women and labelling him "an absolute coward." She also praised Peller, insisting he had the upper hand in their public exchange.

Pastor Tobi’s daughter comes for Solomon Buchi over comments about her father. Credit: @solomonbuchi, @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

"This stupid man tried to bully Pella. Pella bullied him back," she said in the clip, adding that Solomon was now attempting to drag Pastor Tobi into the dispute unnecessarily.

Pastor Tobi's Daughter Takes Aim at Solomon Buchi

Her sharpest jabs were directed at Solomon's credibility and career choices. She claimed he had gone to the police over the situation with Peller, despite reportedly denying it, and suggested his gossip-driven content is not financially rewarding.

"You're a weirdo and you're a gossiper. You need a new profession because clearly the job that you're doing is not paying you well," she stated bluntly.

She also appeared to draw on a clip from Pastor Tobi's podcast to back up her point about Peller's intelligence before signing off from inside the car.

Watch the viral rant that sparked the debate:

Netizens React to the Video from Pastor Tobi's daughter

The video drew a flood of reactions online, with many questioning the point of her involvement in the first place.

@fh.avor____ said:

"Who are you again please 😂😂😂 cause your video wasn't necessary at all 🤦🏼‍♀️ We have better things to talk about"

@vikkelle said:

"Is she just starting content creation? 😂😂😂 This is funny."

@ramsesnoua said:

"And you be woman of God ohh 😂😂😂🙏 you prove solomon's point"

@kingshubz said:

"She said a lot of nothing"

@_iam_ajibola:

"Wetin this one Dey talk nah?"

@shoes_by_demokraft said:

"Na pastor pinkin be this ooooooo 😂😂😂😂"

Pastor Tobi’s daughter speaks out against Solomon Buchi over father’s controversy. Photo: Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Source: Twitter

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega confesses ties to confraternity

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega opened up about his past during a chat with Peller

He disclosed that he was once part of a confraternity while studying at Olabisi Onabanjo University, formerly Ogun State University, and admitted to smoking during his university days.

The pastor said he later transformed his life, noting that he spent 25 years in Nigeria before relocating to the UK 20 years ago.

Source: Legit.ng