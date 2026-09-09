The UK government raised the minimum living expenses international students must prove when applying for a student visa, effective November 30, 2026

Students in London now need to show £1,570 per month, while those studying outside London must show £1,203 under the revised immigration rules

The new thresholds affect applicants from 15 West African countries, with Cameroon excluded under a separate emergency visa policy

The United Kingdom government has raised the minimum funds international students must show in their bank accounts to qualify for a student visa, with the new rules taking effect from November 30, 2026.

The changes, presented to Parliament on September 3, 2026, increase the monthly living cost thresholds that applicants must demonstrate before their visa is approved.

UK raises the student visa funding requirement for students from 15 West African countries. Photo Credit: WPA Pool

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Students studying in London will need to show £1,570 (about ₦3.1 million) per month, up from £1,529, while those at institutions outside London must now show £1,203 (about ₦2.4 million), up from £1,171.

Over a nine-month period, which represents the maximum duration used to calculate the requirement, London-based students must prove access to £14,130 (about $19,100 or ₦29.5 million), while those studying elsewhere must show £10,827 (about $14,630 or ₦22.6 million).

These figures represent increases of £369 and £288 respectively over the previous maximums.

UK: West African students affected by the new rules

The revised thresholds apply to students from 15 West African countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Togo, Benin, Niger, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Mauritania.

Cameroon, though geographically positioned in Central and West Africa, is not covered by these particular changes. Cameroonian nationals are currently barred from obtaining new student visas from outside the UK under a separate emergency "visa brake" policy that the British government introduced independently of these funding rules.

UK: How the new rules work

Applicants must also budget for visa application fees and the immigration health surcharge, both of which are paid separately and do not count towards the living expenses requirement.

Crucially, the required funds must have been held in the applicant's bank account for a continuous period of 28 days before the visa application is submitted.

The UK remains one of the most popular overseas study destinations for students across Africa, meaning the revised financial thresholds will directly affect a significant number of prospective students from the region.

Any applications submitted from November 30, 2026 onwards must meet the new minimums.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had shared how many hours foreigners on study visas can work weekly in the country.

UK student visa application: How to get faster decision

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had explained how to get a faster decision on your student visa application.

According to the UK government's official guidance, applicants who qualify can choose between two options when submitting their application: the Priority Service or the Super Priority Service.

The Priority Service costs £500 (roughly ₦810,000) on top of the regular application fee. Under this option, most visa and settlement applicants will receive a decision within five working days.

Source: Legit.ng