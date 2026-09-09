Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada announced that eligible work permit holders of Nigerian origin and others can now study without a separate study permit

The measure targets workers supporting health care, home-building, and other key sectors facing labour shortages across Canada

Canadian authorities clarified that full-time or longer-term study programmes still require a separate study permit application

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration issues and international affairs.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada has announced a new measure that allows certain work permit holders to take up short-term studies without needing to apply for a separate study permit.

Legit.ng reports that the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said on its verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, that it would begin notifying eligible work permit holders that week. They will be informed that they can study for up to six months or until their permit expires, whichever comes first.

Mark Carney-led Canada introduces a new rule allowing eligible work permit holders to pursue short-term studies without a separate study permit. Photo credit: Dave Chan, Redjina Ph

Source: Getty Images

Why is Canada making the change?

The federal immigration authority said the move is designed to fill labour gaps in key sectors, including health care, home construction, and broader nation-building projects. By allowing eligible temporary workers to pursue short courses alongside their jobs, Canada hopes to help them contribute more fully to the country's workforce needs.

IRCC was clear that the exemption has limits.

Canadian authorities said in their announcement:

"Full time, longer studies still require a study permit."

Canada’s new rule allows eligible work permit holders to pursue short-term studies without applying for a separate study permit. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Who qualifies and what does it mean?

The notification process means eligible workers do not need to take any action to apply for the exemption; they will instead be contacted directly by IRCC. The benefit applies only for the duration of their existing work permit or for six months, with the shorter timeframe taking effect.

The announcement signals a broader effort by Canadian authorities to make it easier for temporary workers already in the country to upgrade their skills without facing additional immigration hurdles, particularly in industries where trained labour is in short supply.

Read Canadian authorities' update on the development below via the X post:

Read more on Canada

Nigeria, Canada move to end visa delays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria told Canada that persistent delays in processing visa applications for the African nation's citizens, including students, are hurting the relationship between both countries and must be addressed urgently.

The ministry of interior's permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani, raised the concerns during a recent meeting with David Sproule, the Charge D'Affairs of the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria. The meeting was confirmed in a statement signed by Mary Ali, the ministry's head of media.

Ajani, who represented the interior minister at the talks, said Nigerian students had on several occasions been unable to travel to Canada to begin their studies, even after their visa applications were approved, because study permits were not issued on time.

Source: Legit.ng