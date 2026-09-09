Nimmy Ferrari's father broke his silence on social media just hours after the late actress's mother made serious allegations against his family

He addressed claims about opposing Nimmy's burial at her newly built house and disputed the account of how the property came to be

His response has drawn strong reactions from fans, many of whom questioned the timing and nature of the family dispute

Nimmy Ferrari's father has stepped forward to share his side of a growing family dispute, just hours after the late actress's mother publicly accused his family of plans to exhume Nimmy's body and take over the property she built.

Nimmy Ferrari, a Nollywood actress and social media influencer, passed away just days before her planned housewarming party.

Fellow actress Oluwakemisola Apesin, known professionally as Kemity, announced her death on Instagram on Sunday, 7 September 2026. The loss sent shockwaves through the entertainment community.

Nimmy Ferrari’s father speaks out amid allegations from late actress’ mother over her death and property. Photo: Nimmy Ferrari

Source: Instagram

Days after the news broke, Nimmy's mother appealed publicly to Nigerians, alleging that the paternal family was opposed to burying the actress at the house she had built and intended to exhume her remains and sell the property.

She also claimed that Nimmy's father had played no role in supporting her upbringing, education or medical care.

Nimmy Ferrari's father disputes allegations

On September 9, 2026, the grieving father took to social media with a video response, pushing back against each claim.

On the question of her medical situation, he said Nimmy Ferrari only informed him after she had already checked into hospital for fibroid surgery, and that he had recommended an alternative doctor in Abeokuta as the proposed procedure was quoted at 3.6 million naira.

Regarding the house, he explained that when Nimmy expressed a desire to own her own home, he consulted family elders, who agreed to set aside a portion of family land for her.

He also claimed that Nimmy specifically asked him to keep the arrangement from her mother, alleging that the first plot of land Nimmy had purchased through her mother was later sold by her mother.

In his words:

"I can't kill my child," he said in the video.

"She called me that she was already at the hospital for fibroid surgery. I asked why she didn't tell me earlier. I know people who treat it with herbs. She said they had already collected scan fees and the surgery would cost 3.6 million. And I suggested a doctor I know in Abeokuta instead. About the house, she called me and said she wanted to build her own house. I told the elders in the family and they said we should cut out a portion for her from our family land. While I was building the house for her, she begged me not to let her mother know about it. That the first land she bought through her mother. Her mother later sold the land."

Watch Nimmy Ferrari’s father speak after her mother’s allegations in the video below:

Fans react to late Nimmy Ferrari's family dispute

The video drew a flood of responses from social media users, many of them frustrated by the public nature of the dispute:

@shukrah_wuraolami wrote:

"Sir you mean that land is family land right? And you are aware they are going to buried her there? And family did not stop the burial and all of you are present? After she have been buried you guys now want to exhumed her body. Cos is family land? So you guys don't know that before una bury her? Omo make i just face front abeg cos what all this explanation for God sake untop your daughter. Family land and so? Is she not one of the family? Alhamdulilah for my family🙏"

@titialayomiioflagos reacted:

"Omo 😢😢😢😢 Let assume she called you that she want to build her own house. Baba Wetin concern una elders sir. This story no pure ajeh"

@nanafirdausy_ said:

"Y'all dat loose ur child or loved ones and still have the strength to come to drag ur selves on social media please how do u guys do it??? I thought mourning, grief is hard??"

@bellissimoconcept commented:

"😢 Parent Parent 😢 . Leave your children out of your drama"

@pricelessdebs wrote:

"Person wey just die,Una don get strength Dey set camera 😩😔 Some family self"

@adedolapo61 added:

"Is even up to eight days papa and mama don dey fight about property"

@dididivaluv shared:

"Omo If You Be The Only Star For Your Family. Hold God Tight oo. Make Dem no off your light. Esp.if you get Papa and mama wey no dey gree for each other. R.i.p Nimmy😢"

Late actress Nimmy Ferrari’s father gives his account amid growing family dispute after her death. Photo: Photo: Nimmy Ferrari

Source: Instagram

Imam explains why he returned Ogogo’s N25m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chief Imam who returned N25 million entrusted to him by late actor Ogogo explained that the money was meant to renovate the actor’s grandfather’s house in Ogun State.

The cleric said Ogogo gave him the funds before his death, and he documented the arrangement and informed members of the actor’s family.

Seven days after Ogogo’s burial, the Imam met with the family and transferred the money to the actor’s elder brother following their agreement.

Source: Legit.ng