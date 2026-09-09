Prophet Ebuka Obi's mother went on camera to reveal her biggest concern about her son, the founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach

The elderly woman said her son's 'problem' is her because she is pressing him hard to settle down and start a family

Her comments came after Ebuka's father, Chief Vincent Obi, also publicly urged his son to find a wife, since he is not bound by a vow of celibacy

The mother of Prophet Ebuka Obi, the pioneer and spiritual director of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) has gone public with a heartfelt plea for her son to get married and give her grandchildren, saying she wants him to have three or four children before fully throwing himself into his ministerial work.

In the video shared on Tuesday, 8 September 2026, the elderly woman was seated and conversing candidly when she disclosed that she has been persistently nudging the cleric on the matter. She did not mince words, stating plainly that she is "on his neck" and that marriage remains a pressing priority for her.

Prophet Ebuka Obi's mother reveals she persistently on his neck for him to get married. Credit: ebukaobi

Source: Instagram

"His problem is his mother. That I am on his neck. Yes. That he must get married and get children. Three, four children, then he continue his work. I know he has not started," she said.

Prophet Ebuka Obi's Family Speaks Out

The moment quickly caught attention online, with many viewers struck by the warmth and directness of a mother laying out her expectations for a son who leads a growing spiritual movement.

Her remarks also echo sentiments that Prophet Ebuka Obi's father, Chief Vincent Obi, had earlier expressed. Legit.ng previously reported that Chief Obi described his experience accepting his son's calling as relatively conflict-free, saying he eventually stepped back and "left him to God" once it became clear that no amount of parental redirection would alter the young man's path.

However, Chief Obi made one point very firmly: since Ebuka is not a Catholic priest and is therefore not bound by any vow of celibacy, he urged his son to find a wife and build a family.

Prophet Ebuka Obi's mother captures attention after she shares what she wants from him. Credit: ebukaobi

Source: TikTok

It appears both parents are aligned on that front, even if they each came to peace with his calling in their own way. The prophet's mother notably added that she knows he has only just begun his divine work, suggesting she sees marriage not as a distraction from ministry but as a natural complement to it.

Watch the video of Prophet Ebuka Obi's mother sharing her marriage wishes for him

Evang. Ebuka Obi praises Regina Daniels

Legit.ng reported that Evang. Ebuka Obi applauded actress Regina Daniels for her unexpected act of kindness.

The preacher shared that the movie star visited the Psychiatric Hospital in Anambra State, owned by his church, Zion Ministry.

According to Ebuka, the mum of two assisted some of his hospital staff in capturing people living with mental health conditions on the roadside.

Source: Legit.ng