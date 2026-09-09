The UK government updated its English language requirements for Skilled Worker visa applicants, setting out new proficiency levels

The policy document outlines two categories of applicants, with different requirements depending on a person's most recent immigration history

Applicants whose previous permission was granted under the Skilled Worker route may face a different English language threshold than first-time applicants

The United Kingdom has published updated English language requirements for those applying under the Skilled Worker visa route, setting out the proficiency levels applicants must meet depending on their immigration history.

The requirements are outlined in an official government document published by the UK Home Office, which details the specific language standards tied to different visa categories and applicant circumstances.

The UK speaks about the English language requirements for skilled worker visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Uk: What new English requirements state

Under the updated policy, most Skilled Worker visa applicants are required to demonstrate English language ability at B2 level, which corresponds to an upper-intermediate standard on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. This applies to applicants in the Skilled Worker category, with one notable exception.

Those whose most recent grant of permission in the UK was also under the Skilled Worker route, and where that earlier permission carried a B1 requirement, are treated differently. For such foreign applicants, the applicable language standard remains at B1, the lower intermediate level, rather than the higher B2 threshold.

The document presents this distinction across two columns, indicating a policy comparison or transition between previous and current requirements. In both versions, the core logic is the same: the English language level an applicant must meet can vary based on whether their immigration history already includes a Skilled Worker grant and what standard that earlier permission required.

UK: What B1, B2 mean in practice

B1 and B2 are internationally recognised proficiency bands. At B1, a speaker can handle straightforward communication in familiar situations, such as describing work responsibilities or discussing routine tasks. B2 represents a higher level of fluency, where a person can engage with more complex topics, follow detailed instructions, and communicate with a degree of independence in professional settings.

The distinction matters practically because it determines which approved English language tests and minimum scores an applicant must present when submitting a visa application. Applicants are typically required to pass a Secure English Language Test from an approved provider to demonstrate that they meet the required band.

The update is part of the UK government's broader effort to set clear and consistent standards for those seeking to work in the country through the points-based immigration system.

In a similar story, Legit.ng published that the UK listed four different ways foreigners can prove their English Language proficiency during the visa process.

UK visa routes for English Language test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government announced nine visa routes that require foreigners to pass an approved English-language test. The requirement applies to applicants seeking work, study, religious ministry, or other immigration routes.

The test checks reading, writing, speaking, and listening, with the required level depending on the visa category. But while many migrants must prove their English skills, nationals from 19 countries are exempt when applying for UK settlement or British citizenship.'

Source: Legit.ng