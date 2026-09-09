A new estimate put the cost of building a 161-square-metre single-storey house in Nigeria at about N34.83 million in 2026

The figure covers everything from the foundation and roofing to electrical work and external features like a borehole and perimeter fence

Costs could rise significantly for homeowners building in Lagos, Abuja or Port Harcourt, or those choosing premium finishes

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Building a decent single-storey home in Nigeria could set a homeowner back roughly N34.83 million in 2026, according to a cost estimate generated on September 9, 2026, for a property with a 161-square-metre ground-floor footprint built to a budget specification.

The estimate breaks construction into five main stages. Foundation work, from the substructure down to the damp-proof course, carries the biggest price tag at N7.37 million, with the figure based on a strip foundation suited to waterlogged soil.

Nigerians may need about N35 million to build a decent single-storey house in 2026. Photo: Photothek

Source: Getty Images

Walling and the structural frame are projected at N5.35 million, while roofing and ceiling work using 0.45mm aluminium longspan sheets and PVC ceiling boards could cost around N4.22 million.

Finishes and services, which include cement-screeded floors, standard paint and basic electrical and plumbing installations, are estimated at N6.22 million.

External works covering a perimeter fence, borehole, generator house, overhead water tank and a driveway add another N1.98 million, bringing the direct construction subtotal to N25.13 million.

Additional Costs Every Homeowner Should Plan For

The total climbs once indirect expenses are factored in. A 10% contingency buffer of N2.51 million is included to absorb any unexpected costs during the build.

The contractor's profit margin, set at 15%, adds N4.15 million, while site oversight and supervision account for N1.93 million. Logistics and transportation round off the additions at N1.11 million, pushing the overall estimated cost to N34,826,897.

Land purchase is not included in this figure.

What Could Push the Final Bill Higher

Several factors can move the actual cost above the estimate.

Projects in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt typically attract higher labour charges, dearer materials and steeper transportation costs compared to smaller towns.

Difficult soil conditions, such as waterlogged or weak ground, may also require more robust foundation engineering, adding to the overall bill.

Homeowners planning to build in 2026 may need a budget of about N35 million. Photo: Jutrczenka

Source: Getty Images

Material choices are another major variable. Swapping basic finishes for premium tiles, POP ceilings, security doors and aluminium windows can take the total well beyond N34.83 million.

Homeowners hoping to manage costs may benefit from sourcing materials directly from suppliers, comparing prices before purchasing and releasing payments to workers only as each stage of construction is completed under proper supervision.

Overall, a starting budget of around N35 million offers a realistic planning figure for a 161-square-metre single-storey home in Nigeria in 2026, though the final cost will depend heavily on location, site conditions, labour rates and the quality of finishes chosen.

Cost breakdown

Work section Estimated cost Substructure (foundation to DPC) N7,366,442 Superstructure (walling and frame) N5,346,990 Roofing and ceiling N4,219,112 Finishes and services N6,216,887 External works N1,978,200 Subtotal N25,127,631 Contingency (10%) N2,512,763 Contractor profit margin (15%) N4,146,059 Site overhead and supervision (7%) N1,934,828 Logistics and transport (4%) N1,105,616 Estimated total N34,826,897

Lagos names unauthorised real estate company

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Ministry of Housing has issued a warning to prospective homeowners about House Height Limited, a real estate developer that poses as an official state government representative.

The ministry told citizens not to do business with the company or its representatives regarding any Harmony Court-related matters along Command Road, Ipaja, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.

It added that the government did not appoint anyone to deal with anyone on its behalf regarding the three-bedroom apartments at Harmony Estate.

Source: Legit.ng