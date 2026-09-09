How Much It Costs to Build a Single-Storey House in Nigeria in 2026
- A new estimate put the cost of building a 161-square-metre single-storey house in Nigeria at about N34.83 million in 2026
- The figure covers everything from the foundation and roofing to electrical work and external features like a borehole and perimeter fence
- Costs could rise significantly for homeowners building in Lagos, Abuja or Port Harcourt, or those choosing premium finishes
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
Building a decent single-storey home in Nigeria could set a homeowner back roughly N34.83 million in 2026, according to a cost estimate generated on September 9, 2026, for a property with a 161-square-metre ground-floor footprint built to a budget specification.
The estimate breaks construction into five main stages. Foundation work, from the substructure down to the damp-proof course, carries the biggest price tag at N7.37 million, with the figure based on a strip foundation suited to waterlogged soil.
Walling and the structural frame are projected at N5.35 million, while roofing and ceiling work using 0.45mm aluminium longspan sheets and PVC ceiling boards could cost around N4.22 million.
Finishes and services, which include cement-screeded floors, standard paint and basic electrical and plumbing installations, are estimated at N6.22 million.
External works covering a perimeter fence, borehole, generator house, overhead water tank and a driveway add another N1.98 million, bringing the direct construction subtotal to N25.13 million.
Additional Costs Every Homeowner Should Plan For
The total climbs once indirect expenses are factored in. A 10% contingency buffer of N2.51 million is included to absorb any unexpected costs during the build.
The contractor's profit margin, set at 15%, adds N4.15 million, while site oversight and supervision account for N1.93 million. Logistics and transportation round off the additions at N1.11 million, pushing the overall estimated cost to N34,826,897.
Land purchase is not included in this figure.
What Could Push the Final Bill Higher
Several factors can move the actual cost above the estimate.
Projects in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt typically attract higher labour charges, dearer materials and steeper transportation costs compared to smaller towns.
Difficult soil conditions, such as waterlogged or weak ground, may also require more robust foundation engineering, adding to the overall bill.
Material choices are another major variable. Swapping basic finishes for premium tiles, POP ceilings, security doors and aluminium windows can take the total well beyond N34.83 million.
Homeowners hoping to manage costs may benefit from sourcing materials directly from suppliers, comparing prices before purchasing and releasing payments to workers only as each stage of construction is completed under proper supervision.
Overall, a starting budget of around N35 million offers a realistic planning figure for a 161-square-metre single-storey home in Nigeria in 2026, though the final cost will depend heavily on location, site conditions, labour rates and the quality of finishes chosen.
Cost breakdown
Work section
Estimated cost
Substructure (foundation to DPC)
N7,366,442
Superstructure (walling and frame)
N5,346,990
Roofing and ceiling
N4,219,112
Finishes and services
N6,216,887
External works
N1,978,200
Subtotal
N25,127,631
Contingency (10%)
N2,512,763
Contractor profit margin (15%)
N4,146,059
Site overhead and supervision (7%)
N1,934,828
Logistics and transport (4%)
N1,105,616
Estimated total
N34,826,897
Lagos names unauthorised real estate company
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Ministry of Housing has issued a warning to prospective homeowners about House Height Limited, a real estate developer that poses as an official state government representative.
The ministry told citizens not to do business with the company or its representatives regarding any Harmony Court-related matters along Command Road, Ipaja, Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA.
It added that the government did not appoint anyone to deal with anyone on its behalf regarding the three-bedroom apartments at Harmony Estate.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.