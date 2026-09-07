Reports emerged that Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had allegedly returned to her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko's home after she announced their separation

A Nigerian man on X, Noorie, defended the actress's decision, pointing to the pressures of single motherhood and Nigeria's difficult economy

The post sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians divided over whether to judge or sympathise with Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels became the subject of fresh online debate after reports alleged that she returned to the home of her husband, billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, following an earlier claim that the two had separated.

The news reignited conversation across Nigerian social media, with users split between those who felt her choice was understandable and others who were less sympathetic.

Man speaks about Regina Daniels amid reconciliation rumour with Ned. Photo credit: @Noorie/X.

Source: Twitter

Noorie Defends Regina Daniels' Decision

One voice that stood out in the debate belonged to a Nigerian man on X who goes by the handle Noorie.

In a post that quickly gathered attention, he argued that people criticising the actress were being unfair given the realities she faces as a mother.

"Regina Daniels went back to Ned Nwoko's house, and some people are complaining. She's a mother, and it's not easy to live alone and take care of a child, especially with the way the economy is going. I honestly don't blame her at all," Noorie wrote.

His comment touched a nerve with many Nigerians, drawing on two of the country's most pressing realities: the difficulties of single parenthood and the weight of an economy that has left millions struggling.

For a significant number of people online, his words captured exactly what they had been thinking.

Nigerians React to Regina Daniels Return Reports

The debate spilled further into the comment section, with opinions ranging from empathetic to blunt.

The Millennial said:

"She no go miss the lifestyle keh."

Amara wrote:

"Absolutely. I don’t blame her. She’s a mother, and life as a single parent isn’t easy. Raising a child, handling responsibilities, and dealing with today’s economy can be overwhelming. Sometimes, people judge decisions they would never understand from the inside. We may not know everything happening behind closed doors. At the end of the day, let her choose what brings peace and stability to her and her child."

Paramiks added:

"She knows she can’t do it alone why not respect the man and remain there."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady blasts actress Regina daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a popular Benin-born TikToker recently shared her thoughts about Regina Daniels' comments about the hunger protests and riots The TikToker blasted the Nollywood actress for calling some of the protesters ignorant while noting that she doesn't under the pains of the average Nigerian.

Source: Legit.ng