AY Makun revealed a private 2019 Instagram DM from Asake in which the singer asked the comedian to vibe to his song

The comedian shared the message after attending Asake's sold-out Houston concert at the Toyota Center, which holds about 19,000 people

AY used the moment to deliver a powerful message about respecting people's dreams and being kind to others

Comedian AY Makun has left fans reflecting after sharing a throwback direct message he received from music star Asake back in 2019, long before the singer became a global name.

AY disclosed the message after attending Asake's recent concert in Houston, Texas, held at the Toyota Center, an arena that accommodates roughly 19,000 people.

AY Makun shares Asake’s 2019 DM as fans marvel at singer’s journey to global fame. Credit: @aycomedian, @mrmoney

Source: Instagram

Clearly moved by what he witnessed, the comedian took to social media to share both his experience and the old DM that had been sitting quietly in his inbox for years.

Asake's 2019 Message to AY Makun

In the message, a then-unknown Asake introduced himself simply as "OLOLADE" and reached out with a heartfelt plea. The full message read:

"Good Evening sir. I'm OLOLADE. How are you doing, sir. I'm here for help KING AY. I just drop a record Titled - African Something. You vibing to the song is a lot to my career, KING AY. Help a son sir. May God bless you and your family. I love you KING AY."

AY admitted he did not see the message at the time it was sent, describing it as something he came across only much later.

AY Makun's Message After the Houston Concert

Reflecting on the concert, AY said watching Asake command the stage at such a massive venue was an experience that overwhelmed him. He described the singer as "completely commanding the stage," with "the energy, the style, the technique" all on full display.

The comedian was also taken backstage after the show to meet Asake personally. He noted that despite all the global success, Asake's humility remained intact, greeting him with warmth just as he had done previously alongside Olamide during Dirty December.

AY was clear that he was not sharing the old message to claim any credit for Asake's rise, saying that "glory belongs to God and his talent and of course the hard work that is put into all of this."

Instead, he framed the reveal as a lesson for everyone watching. In his words:

"The person asking to be seen today may become the person the whole world will celebrate tomorrow. So be good to people, respect their dreams, never look down on anyone because you simply cannot tell what tomorrow brings."

The post quickly resonated with many Nigerians online, with several drawing inspiration from the reminder that humility, timing, and kindness carry weight far beyond the moment.

Watch AY's Instagram post about Asake:

AY Makun shares throwback Asake DM that reveals singer’s pre-fame hustle. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

What AY said about living alone

Legit.ng also reported that AY Makun shared his thoughts on the value of solitude, even as his ex-wife, Mabel Makun, marked her 40th birthday with a glamorous celebration.

While the birthday buzz filled social media, AY took to his Instagram story to reflect on solitude. He posted a meme featuring actor Tom Hardy with the quote:

"Being alone for a while is dangerous. It's addictive. Once you see how peaceful it is, you don't even want to deal with people anymore."

Source: Legit.ng