Nimmy Ferrari's mother made a public appeal to Nigerians, alleging a bitter dispute with her late daughter's paternal family over burial arrangements

The grieving mother claimed she gave permission for Nimmy to be buried in her newly completed house, arguing it would preserve the actress' legacy

She accused members of the paternal family of planning to sell the property, despite her late daughter having no children to inherit it

The mother of late Nollywood actress and social media influencer Nimmy Ferrari has publicly broken her silence, appealing to Nigerians to intervene in what she described as a deeply painful dispute with her late daughter's paternal family.

In a video that began circulating on social media, the bereaved mother claimed that members of Nimmy Ferrari's father's family objected to the actress being buried in the house she had built and completed before her death.

Nimmy Ferrari’s mother breaks silence on burial dispute with late actress’ father. Credit: Nimmy Ferrari

Source: Instagram

She said she was the one who originally authorised the burial there, reasoning that since Nimmy had no children, laying her to rest in the property would be a way of preserving her legacy.

Mother Claims She Raised Nimmy Alone

The grieving mother alleged that Nimmy's father played no role in his daughter's upbringing.

She claimed she bore five children for his family, with Nimmy being the only one still alive at the time of her death.

She further alleged that the late actress' father contributed nothing financially towards her education or her medical care, stating that she personally funded Nimmy's university education.

She also made a startling claim about physical violence, alleging that a disagreement over school fees had led to a confrontation with Nimmy's father that left her needing stitches on her head.

Nimmy Ferrari’s mother seeks intervention as burial dispute with husband deepens. Credit: @nimmyferrari

Source: Instagram

Fears Property Will Be Sold

Perhaps the most alarming part of her appeal came when she accused members of the paternal family of plotting to sell off Nimmy's house. She was emphatic that her own motivations were not financial, pointing out that she already owns a home of her own.

In her words:

"Nigerians, save me from Nimota's father's family. They said Nimota should not be buried in her house. I had five children for their family, and it's just Nimota left. Same Nimota, they have killed her.

"When she was at the hospital, I did not see anyone to drop a dime. Baba Nimota did not drop a dime, he did not send her to school. I sent her to school till she finished university. Her father did not pay her school fees. The stitches on my head, Baba Nimota did it, and it's because of a school fees disagreement.

"They called me this evening because I'm the one that gave them permission to bury Nimota in her house. She does not have children, so her legacy will not be lost. That's why I instructed them to bury her there.

"I have my own house; there is nothing I want to use Nimota's house for. Help me, they want to sell the house off. He did not spend a dime on her. They want to sell her house."

Watch the viral Instagram video of Nimmy Ferrari’s mother:

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Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng