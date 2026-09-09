Filmmaker Ibrahim Yekini, known as Itele d'Icon, announced that his Koleoso series hit a record 141.6 million combined views on YouTube

The 13-part Yoruba film series crossed the milestone across the IteleDIconStudio channel, with individual parts racking up millions each

Yekini credited the achievement to his fanbase, cast, and crew, calling it a collective win for Nollywood and Africa

Nollywood filmmaker and actor Ibrahim Yekini, better known as Itele d'Icon, is toasting a landmark achievement as his film series Koleoso surpasses 141.6 million combined views across 13 parts on YouTube.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Yekini declared the series the most-viewed African movie title on the platform, with numbers still rising.

Itele shares exciting update about his hit movie Koleoso on YouTube. Credit: iteledicon

Source: Instagram

"Koleoso makes history as the most-viewed African movie title on YouTube, with over 140 million combined views across Parts 1-13 – and still counting," the filmmaker said.

Koleoso's View Count by Part

The breakdown released by Yekini shows just how consistently the series has performed: Part 1 drew 9.8 million views, Part 2 recorded 9.9 million, Part 3 pulled in 8.9 million, and Part 4 and Part 5 each hit 10 million. Parts 6, 7, and 8 each reached 12 million, Part 9 climbed to 13 million, and Part 10 topped the chart at 16 million. Parts 11, 12, and 13 brought in 9.9 million, 9.4 million, and 8.7 million views, respectively.

The Yoruba-language production, which weaves supernatural storylines with family drama rooted in traditional culture, has attracted audiences both within Nigeria and across the diaspora through the IteleDIconStudio YouTube channel since it launched.

The series had already made waves earlier in 2026, when it crossed 100 million cumulative views, becoming the first Nollywood and African movie title to reach that figure across multiple parts on a single YouTube channel.

Itele d'Icon Dedicates Record to Nollywood

Yekini was visibly emotional about the feat, choosing to frame it as a shared triumph rather than a personal one.

"Let me take my flowers. This is a win for Nollywood and a source of pride for Africa. A massive shout-out to the entire KOLEOSO FAMILY – my amazing fans who kept watching, sharing and supporting this journey. And to every member of the cast and crew who gave their talent, time and energy… this historic achievement belongs to all of us. IT'S OUR WIN! We dreamed it. We created it. You watched it. Together, we made history," he said.

Legit.ng previously reported that Itele’s Koleoso became the first African movie to hit 100 million YouTube views.

Celebrities and fans celebrate with Itele over Koleoso's new achievement. Credit: iteledicon

Source: Instagram

Itele's social media post announcing Koleoso's achievement is below:

Celebs and fans celebrate Itele

Fans and colleagues quickly flooded the comments to celebrate with the filmmaker.

@mydemartins wrote:

"Kawo soke fun PRESIDO 🙌🙌"

@bakarezhainab commented:

"Congratulations Egbon mi"

@iamabiodunthomas reacted:

"O poh leti🔥🔥👏👏😍😍congratulations bro"

Koleoso star Kemity buys two cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, also known as Kemity, started the year in celebration after splashing millions on two new cars.

Kemity, who played a lead role in the 2025 hit movie Koleoso, bought one car for herself and another for her students.

She described the achievement as a result of grace, not strength or noise.

Source: Legit.ng