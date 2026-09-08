The Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord and Nissan Almera are among the cars with relatively affordable and accessible spare parts in Nigeria

Their popularity means parts are easier to find and many local mechanics are familiar with repairing them

However, buyers should consider fuel consumption, reliability, parts prices and maintenance frequency before choosing a car

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

For Nigerians, buying a car is just the start of the costs. Fuel, maintenance, repairs, and new parts can decide if a car stays affordable to own or turns into a money drain.

That is why the availability of replacement parts is a thing to think about when picking a car in Nigeria. Vehicles that are common on roads have an edge because their parts are easier to get and more mechanics know how to fix them.

5 Popular Cars Nigerians Can Buy Without Worrying Too Much About Spare Parts

Source: UGC

Based on their popularity, parts availability and the presence of established aftermarket and used-parts markets, here are five cars Nigerians should consider if they want relatively affordable replacement parts.

1. Toyota Corolla

The Toyota Corolla is number one because it is very popular in Nigeria and replacement parts are available.

From brake parts and filters to ignition coils, fuel pumps and other engine parts, there is a market for Corolla parts. For example, current listings in Nigeria show Corolla brake rotors from N11,000 to N15,000, while oil filters for some models cost around N5,000.

Its popularity also means people can find mechanics who are familiar with different models of the car.

2. Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is another car that has a parts system in Nigeria.

Even though some Camry parts can cost more than parts for the Corolla, the car is so common that owners have many choices, including brand-new, second-hand and used parts.

Parts shops in Lagos and other big cities often have parts for Toyota models, including the Camry.

This availability can make maintenance easier and reduce the difficulty of sourcing replacement parts.

3. Honda Accord

The Honda Accord is still one of the popular Honda cars among Nigerian drivers, especially older models.

Its popularity has created a substantial market for replacement components, from body parts and suspension pieces to engine and electrical parts.

Current listings in Nigeria show Accord parts, including used engines, air-conditioning compressors, oil pumps and other parts from different model years.

For drivers, the benefit is not that every Accord part is cheap, but that parts are easy to find and there are many mechanics familiar with the car.

4. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra is a choice for people who want something different from the usual Toyota and Honda cars.

The car has a parts market that is well established in Nigeria, with parts like filters, suspension items, radiators and other replacement items available through dealers and online sellers.

Nigerian car sources also say that parts availability is one of the important things to think about when comparing the Elantra with the Corolla.

Its growing number on roads has also helped mechanics become more familiar with it.

5. Kia Rio

The Kia Rio finishes the list as a choice for people who want a smaller car with parts that are easy to get.

Kia has a parts network that's already in place in Nigeria, while local dealers also have parts for several Korean and Japanese cars.

The Rio's smaller size and simple design can also be good for drivers looking for a car that's not expensive to run every day.

Ultimately, a good budget car is one whose parts are easy to find, reasonably priced and supported by mechanics who understand the model.

For Nigerian motorists, the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Rio and Nissan Almera all make a reasonable case on those grounds.

Cheapest used cars to buy in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier compiled a list of used cars Nigerians can consider, including the Toyota Corolla, Honda Accord, Hyundai Elantra and Volkswagen Golf.

Their prices range from about N400,000 to N11.8 million, depending on the model, condition and whether they are Nigerian-used or Tokunbo.

The cars are recommended for their fuel efficiency, durability, affordable spare parts and ease of maintenance in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng