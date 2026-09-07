Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor opened up about her deep bond with Pete Edochie during a recent podcast appearance

Mama G got emotional as she recalled the pain of losing colleagues like Sam Loco, Mr Ibu, and Olu Jacobs over the years

The actress shared a haunting thought she carries about what life would look like if Pete Edochie passed before her

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, widely known by her iconic nickname Mama G, has broken down emotionally while speaking about her bond with fellow screen legend Pete Edochie and the grief she has carried from losing close colleagues in the industry.

During a candid conversation on a podcast hosted by content creator Femi Babs, the actress revealed a deeply personal fear she has quietly lived with, one that speaks to how much Pete Edochie's friendship means to her.

Mama G shares heartfelt thoughts on Pete Edochie dying before her. Credit: @patienceozokwo, @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"I keep imagining what it would feel like if Pete Edochie passed away before me," she confessed, her words reflecting both the depth of their bond and her dread of one day facing that reality.

Mama G Mourns Lost Nollywood Icons

Ozokwo did not stop there. She went on to speak about the wave of losses that have hit the Nigerian film industry in recent years, and how each one has taken a toll on her emotionally.

The actress said she was completely devastated when comedian and actor Sam Loco died, describing how the two shared many memorable moments together on set.

"When Sam Loco passed, I cried like a baby because he was doing comedy with me," she said.

She also spoke about the death of beloved comedian John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, saying his passing hit her just as hard.

"When Mr Ibu passed, it was the same," she added.

Ozokwo further expressed sorrow over the health challenges that befell Olu Jacobs, the distinguished actor who has been largely out of public life in recent years due to a degenerative memory condition.

Mama G opens up on her bond with Pete Edochie and the fear of losing him. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

The actress's reflections paint a picture of a generation of Nollywood giants slowly fading, and the weight that comes with being one of the few remaining pillars of that era.

Her words carry a quiet urgency, a reminder of how fleeting life can be, even for those who have spent decades making others laugh and cry on screen.

Watch the viral video of Patience Ozokwo speaking about her colleagues:

Patience Ozokwo speaks on playing wicked roles

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, sat down with comedian Carter Efe for a candid interview about her remarkable career in the Nigerian film industry.

During the conversation, the actress addressed a question that had long intrigued fans about why she is often cast in the role of a wicked character in Nollywood movies.

Her response has since sparked hilarious and nostalgic reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to reminisce about her memorable roles after the clip went viral.

Source: Legit.ng