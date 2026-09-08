Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, District Head of Dorayi and Barde Kerarriya of the Kano Emirate, passed away in Egypt

The Kano State Emirate announced his death in a Facebook statement on Tuesday, offering condolences to his family

Bayero had a decorated career spanning the Nigeria Police Force and traditional rulership dating back to 2006

Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, who held the traditional title of Barde Kerarriya in the Kano Emirate and served as District Head of Dorayi, has died in Egypt.

The Kano State Emirate confirmed his passing in a statement published on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, offering prayers to Allah to grant him eternal rest and asking that his family and the Kano Royal House be given the strength to bear the loss. The statement did not give details on when his remains would be returned to Nigeria for burial.

Alhaji Shehu Kabiru Bayero, Kani Emirate district head, is dead Photo Credit: @barauijibrin

Source: Twitter

Kano district head and decades of service

Daily Trust reported that Bayero began his career in the Nigeria Police Force in 1970, enlisting as a constable. Over 35 years in service, he rose to the rank of Commissioner of Police, with postings that included Gombe and Osun states, before he retired.

His entry into traditional rulership came in 2006, when the late Emir Ado Bayero appointed him Barde Kerarriya and deployed him to Takai Local Government as District Head. He was later moved to Gwarzo, and in 2025 the reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi redeployed him to the newly created District of Dorayi.

A family rooted in Kano's traditional institutions

Bayero's ties to Kano's traditional and administrative structures ran deep through his family. His father, the late Kabiru Bayero, served as Native Authority police chief before receiving the title of Barde Kerarriya from Emir Muhammadu Sanusi the First. When Kabiru Bayero left that local police chief role, he was succeeded by his brother, the late Emir Ado Bayero, who went on to lead the Kano Emirate until his own death.

Source: Legit.ng