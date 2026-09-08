The Chief Imam, who returned N25 million to Ogogo's family, addressed the controversy surrounding his decision during the actor's burial ceremony

The cleric revealed that the late Ogogo personally called him before his death with specific instructions about what the money was meant for

The Imam said he took steps to document the arrangement and involve family members before transferring the funds to Ogogo's elder brother

The Chief Imam who made headlines for returning N25 million to the family of late veteran actor Ogogo has broken his silence over the widespread reactions that followed his announcement.

During Ogogo's burial ceremony, the Imam stepped forward to publicly disclose that he had returned the sum to the family, and he has since addressed the questions and comments that trailed that moment.

Reactions as Ogogo's chief Imam speaks out on returned N25 million. Photo credit@ogogohassan/@bbc

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the BBC on its Instagram page on Monday, 7 September 2026, the cleric explained that he lives just four houses away from the late actor and had been closely involved in the final weeks of his life.

He visited Ogogo at the intensive care unit of LASU Hospital, and later at St Nicholas Hospital, where the actor was transferred.

Despite finding the actor in a poor state of health, he said he prayed for him during both visits.

Fans pray for Ogogo after Chief Imam's interview. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

What Ogogo told Imam before he died

The cleric revealed that Ogogo personally reached out to him while still alive and asked to keep the N25 million in his care.

According to the Imam, the money was not intended for the construction of a mosque, as some had speculated, but was earmarked specifically for the renovation of Ogogo's grandfather's house in Ogun State.

After receiving the funds, the Imam said he immediately called one of his sons, explained the purpose of the money, and asked that a recording be made as documentation in case of any unforeseen circumstances. He also contacted Ogogo's younger brother to inform him about the arrangement.

Family meeting and money transfer

Seven days after Ogogo was buried, the Imam gathered the actor's children and family members, explained the full situation, and together they agreed that the funds should be transferred to Ogogo's elder brother. He then accompanied one of the family members to the bank to complete the transfer personally.

Here is the Instagram video of the Imam speaking about his encounter with Ogogo below:

Nigerians online were moved by the cleric's account, with many praising his transparency and integrity.

@walebuster1 wrote:

"This is not religion but humanity with integrity, honor and respect, this man respect karma and value integrity simple"

@salisma_phdagronomy commented:

"If anyone wants to know what our is Islam. This is the pratical one. Writing things down with a witness. Jazakumllahu khairan, Sir."

@nursemahmud stated:

"A man of honour"

@king_nanayisha231 shared:

"Yall don't even know how selfless and genuine baba imam is, very very rare human, we are really lucky to have him."

@oyindamolatoyosi wrote:

"Such an honest and a trustworthy person. Very rare in our today's society."

@adigson06 added:

"This is the Islam religion I grew up to know"

Ibrahim Chatta pays tribute to Ogogo

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actors Ibrahim Chatta, Itele and Kelvin Ikeduba joined voices to celebrate the life and legacy of late veteran actor Ogogo.

In a video shared online, the actors paid tribute to the deceased, reflecting on his contributions to the Nigerian film industry and the impact he had on those around him.

However, Ibrahim Chatta's story moved many to tears. He recalled a touching moment from years ago that demonstrated just how deeply loved Ogogo was by fans and fellow actors. His recollection offered an emotional glimpse into the late actor’s relationship with those who followed and appreciated his work.

Source: Legit.ng