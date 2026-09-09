Social media critic VeryDarkMan announced he was travelling to China with 18-year-old Smartician to complete his university admission

VeryDarkMan, who sponsored the teenager's scholarship, shared a video of himself and the young boy before departure

Celebrities including Skales and Angela Okorie reacted to the heartwarming development online

Social media critic and activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan, made good on his promise to an 18-year-old boy on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, when he announced he was leaving Nigeria to accompany the teenager to China for his university registration.

VeryDarkMan, who had previously awarded the young scholar a scholarship to study in China, shared the news on Instagram, confirming he would personally travel with Smartician to handle admission paperwork and other required documentation.

VeryDarkMan leaves Nigeria for China with lucky boy who he gave scholarship. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"As the sponsor I have to take SMARTICIAN to China for his admission registration and other important documentation," he wrote, adding with a laugh, "I WILL BE A GOOD FATHER from the way I take Dey do."

VeryDarkMan Fulfils Scholarship Pledge

The critic had earlier committed to funding Smartician's education abroad after the teenager caught public attention online. True to his word, he did not simply wire money from a distance but chose to board a flight alongside the young beneficiary, ensuring the process was completed properly.

The gesture drew widespread admiration, with fans and celebrities praising him for going above and beyond the typical definition of a sponsor.

Celebrities and fans hail VeryDarkMan as he fulfills scholarship plegde to 18-year-old. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Singer Skales wrote:

"God bless you brotherly... He will never forget this and he will help people to... this is amazing."

Actress Angela Okorie simply posted:

"God bless."

Fans Praise VeryDarkMan's Consistency

Beyond the celebrity responses, everyday followers flooded the comments with messages of support and emotion.

@comediankoboko wrote:

"Even if you do nothing else again. You see this one, you've done it alll ❤️❤️❤️"

@monstarrboi commented:

"The man that never gets tired of helping people 🥲 @smartician0 all the best to you! Goodluck"

@endurancegrand said:

"👏🏾👏🏾God bless you"

@the_veryfairman added:

"God bless u biggest ❤️"

VeryDarkMan told his followers he would provide updates once they landed, signing off with his trademark combination of humour and warmth.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan reacted to Regina Daniels' rumoured return to Ned Nwoko's house.

The Instagram video of VeryDarkMan announcing his departure from Nigeria with lucky boy is below:

Verydarkman responds to police challenge

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as Verydarkman (VDM), responded to a public challenge from the Nigeria Police Force with what he described as his first piece of evidence backing up his explosive claims about officers at highway checkpoints.

The activist had earlier raised alarm at a Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference held in Port Harcourt, where he alleged that highway police officers act as "unknown gunmen" by leaking the movement details of wealthy travellers to criminal networks.

Source: Legit.ng