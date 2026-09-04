Isabelle Idibia spoke candidly about her relationship with her half-siblings during a radio interview at Yanga 89.9FM Lagos

The daughter of 2Baba and Annie Idibia revealed that her mother actively encouraged her to maintain bonds with all her father's children

When the host asked whether she communicates with 2Baba's new wife and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru, Isabelle pointedly refused to answer

2Baba and Annie Idibia's daughter Isabell Idibia has broken her silence on life growing up in one of Nigeria's most publicly scrutinised families, touching on her bond with her half-siblings and sidestepping a question about her father's new wife.

Speaking on the What's Up Naija segment at Yanga 89.9FM in Lagos on Thursday, September 3, Isabell was honest when asked whether her parents' separation had affected her. "Obviously, yes. But things are getting better day by day," she said.

Annie Idibia’s daughter Isabell reveals she has a good relationship with 2Baba's other children. Credit: isabellidibia/official2baba

Source: Instagram

On the question of her relationship with the children 2Baba fathered with other women, Isabelle was warm and direct. She described herself as very close with all her siblings and credited her mother, Annie Idibia, for setting a tone of openness at home.

According to Isabell, Annie actively encouraged her to visit and stay connected with her half-siblings, and the children collectively make a joint effort to keep those bonds strong.

The interview took a notable turn when the host asked Isabelle whether she had any contact with Natasha Osawaru, the Edo State lawmaker who recently married 2Baba. Rather than elaborate, Isabelle offered no comment and let the silence do the talking.

She, however, revealed she speaks with 2Baba's other baby mamas, adding that her mother also communicates well with them.

Annie Idibia’s daughter Isabell refuses to comment on her relationship with 2Baba's wife Natasha Osawaru. Credit: official2baba

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that 2Baba's daughter, Isabell, made a candid admission about the kind of attention she receives from men.

Watch 2Baba's Isabell's interview where she opened up about her relationship with 2Baba's other children on Yanga 89.9FM below:

Another clip from Isabell's interview is below:

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made headlines on blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed in the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng