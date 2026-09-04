King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, who died in the US aged 34 after battling cancer, was flown home to Uganda where President Museveni joined mourners at Entebbe airport

The Tooro king's body will lie in state at Karuziika Palace during a nine-day mourning period before burial on the date he had hoped to mark his coronation anniversary

A public dispute has broken out among senior royal figures over who should succeed King Oyo, with clan leaders saying they were unaware he had fathered a child

The body of King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's youngest reigning monarch, arrived in Uganda on Friday after the 34-year-old died last week in the United States while receiving treatment for an aggressive form of cancer.

President Yoweri Museveni was among those gathered at Entebbe airport to receive the king's remains before they were transported by military helicopter to Kyegegwa in western Uganda, the seat of the Tooro Kingdom, and then taken by road to the royal palace in Fort Portal.

King Oyo: Body of World's Youngest Reigning Monarch Returns to Uganda Amid Succession Row. Photo credit: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the body is lying in state at Karuziika Palace, where the public may pay their respects throughout a formal nine-day mourning period, with prayers held at the palace each evening.

King Oyo will be buried next Saturday in a church funeral service followed by a traditional procession to the Karambi Royal Tombs, with the ceremony expected to conclude by 14:00 local time. Tooro tradition does not permit royal burials in the evening.

The date falls on 12 September, which was also when the king had hoped to celebrate the annual Empango ceremony marking the anniversary of his coronation.

Parliament and government pay tribute

Uganda's parliament held a special tribute session on Thursday. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja described King Oyo as a "symbol of unity" and highlighted his efforts to raise awareness about HIV and Aids among young people. Acting opposition leader Patrick Nsamba Oshabe said:

"Heritage and development were never rivals in his hands." President Museveni has ordered an official burial and directed that national flags fly at half-mast for three days around the funeral.

The Tooro Kingdom's Prime Minister, Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki, revealed on Wednesday that the king had asked officials to keep the severity of his illness private because he believed he would recover. "He was confident in his recovery," Akiiki said, adding that King Oyo had planned to return home in time for the Empango celebrations.

Succession dispute unsettles the Kingdom

King Oyo, who ascended the throne in 1995 at the age of three and was formally crowned at 18, was the 13th monarch of the Tooro Kingdom and ruled over more than two million people. Because he had no official wife, his death has created uncertainty around the succession.

Akiiki has said the king fathered a young son whose identity will be revealed in keeping with Tooro customs, a claim President Museveni said he also received from the king's mother, Queen Best Kemigisa. However, Charles Kamurasi, head of the Babiito royal clan from which Tooro's kings are chosen, said he had no knowledge of any such child, triggering an unusual public disagreement among senior figures in the kingdom.

"How can we, blood relatives, not know of the child, and the prime minister says he knows? That is totally out of order," one royal clan member was quoted as saying.

Akiiki has since called for the matter to be resolved privately among elders, warning that "words spoken in moments of grief can deepen divisions that may take years to repair." Culture Minister Henry Tumukunde urged the public to avoid spreading speculation on social media, saying any succession dispute would be handled under the law governing traditional leaders. "The whole world is watching how Uganda mourns its king," he said.

Popular King, crowned at age 3, dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that Uganda is in mourning following the death of Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, the King of the Tooro Kingdom, who passed away at approximately 10:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng