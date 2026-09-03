Toyin Abraham and Samuel Banks were spotted together at the Folagbade Banks movie premiere, walking side by side

The actress was seen holding Samuel Banks's hand and making a passionate plea for him to resolve a reported conflict

Fans and followers have since divided over whether Toyin Abraham should involve herself in the matter

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham sparked a fresh wave of conversation online after she was spotted at the premiere of 'Folagbade Banks', where she was seen chatting with and walking alongside Samuel Banks into the venue.

The moment quickly caught attention because Toyin was seen holding Samuel Banks's hand as they walked in together. But it was what she said to him that really got people talking.

Reactions as Toyin Abraham's vow to Samuel Banks surfaces online. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham's passionate plea

According to onlookers, Toyin made it clear she could not stand by and watch without saying something. She urged Samuel Banks to resolve whatever conflict he was involved in, insisting that he needed to settle things with the other party.

The actress stressed that the only way she would stay out of it was if she had stopped serving God or was no longer alive.

Toyin Abraham dragged over to Samuel Banks. Photo credit@toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

In her words:

"I won't be alive, and you guys will be fighting! ng, you just settle with whoever you are fighting with."

A rumour circulating online suggests that Samuel Banks and Rufai may have had a falling out, which some fans believe was the subject of Toyin's intervention at the event.

Here is the X video of Toyin Abraham speaking with Samuel Banks at the movie premiere below:

Fans divided over Toyin's involvement

The clip and reports from the premiere drew swift reactions on social media, with opinions split on whether the actress was right to get involved.

@RuthieofBuj1 wrote:

"I like her but she annoys me sometimes"

@Akins_Iyanda commented:

"That's why I like this woman very humble human being"

@LaminaPrecious noted:

"There's a rumor that he and Rufai fell out, I think that's what aunty Toyin is trying to settle."

@Magictelecom had a different take:

"She shouldn't be a godmother to everybody. Make she mind her business and leave them alone. If not ehen, Tiktok people wey no get respect, they'll set camera and talk."

@Jemmyajibola raised a concern about the pattern:

"This is why she's always in tiktokers controversy. Mandy kiss dragged her which day, just call them for jobs and move on na until dem start to dey disrespect her again"

@Lollyjoebaby offered a balanced view:

"Yes ooo, make she just allow them ooo. But they still need to settle because fight no good at all"

Toyin Abraham recounts losing pregnancy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham said she lost a pregnancy. The actress was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. According to her, she has had some struggles with having another baby.

She noted that people were saying that she had gained weight, not knowing what she was going through.

Source: Legit.ng