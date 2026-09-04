Thailand announced that 21 nationalities will lose visa-free access to the country when its revised exemption scheme takes effect on September 15, 2026

The change affects travellers from countries including Mexico, Morocco, Colombia, Sri Lanka, and Jamaica who currently enjoy 60-day visa-free stays

Affected nationals can still apply through Thailand's online e-Visa portal, with tourist visas allowing up to 60 days per stay

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in 28 states ahead of the 2027 general elections, presenting the candidates as part of its plan to offer Nigerians an alternative political platform.

The list was shared by ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, who said the candidates would carry the party’s banner and its commitment to credible leadership. The development comes as political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 elections.

Starting September 15, 2026, 21 nationalities will lose their visa-free entry. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard

Source: Facebook

Here are the ADC candidates across the 28 states:

1. Abia State

Governor: Kalu Kalu Agu

Kalu Kalu Agu Deputy Governor: Alozie Ogadinma Darlington

2. Adamawa State

Governor: Modibbo Hammantukur Ribadu

Modibbo Hammantukur Ribadu Deputy Governor: Aguwa Kevin Iliya

3. Akwa Ibom State

Governor: Akpanudoedehe John James

Akpanudoedehe John James Deputy Governor: Nsien MkPombuk Tommy

4. Bauchi State

Governor: Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika

Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika Deputy Governor: Sama'ila Mohammed Kabir

5. Benue State

Governor: Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe

Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe Deputy Governor: Abba John Abba

6. Borno State

Governor: Babagana Buhari

Babagana Buhari Deputy Governor: Mamman Dauda

7. Cross River State

Governor: Nkoyo Toyo

Nkoyo Toyo Deputy Governor: Okwoché Andrew Adagbor

8. Delta State

Governor: Chief Great Ogboru

Chief Great Ogboru Deputy Governor: Afiari Gloria

9. Ebonyi State

Governor: Ukpai Mba Udeh

Ukpai Mba Udeh Deputy Governor: Onwe Daniel Ede

10. Enugu State

Governor: Ocho Obodoeze Chukwuma

Ocho Obodoeze Chukwuma Deputy Governor: Eze Arinze Christopher

11. Gombe State

Governor: Bala Bello

Bala Bello Deputy Governor: Bala Sani Isa

12. Jigawa State

Governor: Sabo Mohammed Nakudu

Sabo Mohammed Nakudu Deputy Governor: Musa Ya'u Balarabe

13. Kaduna State

Governor: Isa Mohammed Ashiru

Isa Mohammed Ashiru Deputy Governor: Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku

14. Kano State

Governor: Ibrahim Ali Amin

Ibrahim Ali Amin Deputy Governor: Shehu Abdulkadir Bari

15. Katsina State

Governor: Sen. Ahmad Baba Kaita

Sen. Ahmad Baba Kaita Deputy Governor: Aminu Yar'Adua Ahmed

16. Kebbi State

Governor: Abubakar Malami

Abubakar Malami Deputy Governor: Zagi Musa Mohammed

17. Kwara State

Governor: Zakari Mohammed

Zakari Mohammed Deputy Governor: Olawuyi Julius Olayide

18. Lagos State

Governor: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour Deputy Governor: Gbadamosi Babatunde Olalere

19. Nasarawa State

Governor: Nuhu Angbazo

Nuhu Angbazo Deputy Governor: Ahmed Yusuf

20. Niger State

Governor: Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi

Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi Deputy Governor: Musa Mamman

21. Ogun State

Governor: Biodun Collins Ogundipe

Biodun Collins Ogundipe Deputy Governor: Muraina Oluwaranti Oluyemi

22. Oyo State

Governor: Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke

Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke Deputy Governor: Wahab Adeniyi

23. Plateau State

Governor: Brig. Gen. John Sunday Sura

Brig. Gen. John Sunday Sura Deputy Governor: Pwa'jok-Kele Chundung Bitrus

24. Rivers State

Governor: Gabriel Pidomson

Gabriel Pidomson Deputy Governor: Okungba David Amapakaye

25. Sokoto State

Governor: Manir Mohammad Daniya

Manir Mohammad Daniya Deputy Governor: Isah Bello Ambarrura

26. Taraba State

Governor: Abubakar Umar Tutare

Abubakar Umar Tutare Deputy Governor: Kwetishe Haruna Kwenyan

27. Yobe State

Governor: Kassim G. Gaidam

Kassim G. Gaidam Deputy Governor: Kori Lawan Mohammed

28. Zamfara State

Governor: Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf

Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf Deputy Governor: Muhammad Abdulmuddalib Auwal

What the announcement means

The unveiling gives the ADC a governorship ticket in 28 states, underscoring the party's attempt to build a broad national presence ahead of the 2027 polls.

The party has positioned itself as an alternative platform amid the ongoing political realignment ahead of the elections.

Atiku told to step down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior official of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) publicly urged Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and throw his weight behind NDC candidate Peter Obi.

Theo Abu Agada, the party's director of new media and strategic communications, made the call in a post on X.

Source: Legit.ng