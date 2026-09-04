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Full List as ADC Unveils Governorship Candidates in 28 States Ahead of 2027 Election
Nigeria

Full List as ADC Unveils Governorship Candidates in 28 States Ahead of 2027 Election

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Thailand announced that 21 nationalities will lose visa-free access to the country when its revised exemption scheme takes effect on September 15, 2026
  • The change affects travellers from countries including Mexico, Morocco, Colombia, Sri Lanka, and Jamaica who currently enjoy 60-day visa-free stays
  • Affected nationals can still apply through Thailand's online e-Visa portal, with tourist visas allowing up to 60 days per stay

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in 28 states ahead of the 2027 general elections, presenting the candidates as part of its plan to offer Nigerians an alternative political platform.

The list was shared by ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, who said the candidates would carry the party’s banner and its commitment to credible leadership. The development comes as political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 elections.

Effective September 15, 2026, 21 nationalities will lose their 60-day visa-free access to Thailand.
Starting September 15, 2026, 21 nationalities will lose their visa-free entry. Photo credit: @ADCVanguard
Source: Facebook

Here are the ADC candidates across the 28 states:

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1. Abia State

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  • Governor: Kalu Kalu Agu
  • Deputy Governor: Alozie Ogadinma Darlington

2. Adamawa State

  • Governor: Modibbo Hammantukur Ribadu
  • Deputy Governor: Aguwa Kevin Iliya

3. Akwa Ibom State

  • Governor: Akpanudoedehe John James
  • Deputy Governor: Nsien MkPombuk Tommy

4. Bauchi State

  • Governor: Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika
  • Deputy Governor: Sama'ila Mohammed Kabir

5. Benue State

  • Governor: Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe
  • Deputy Governor: Abba John Abba

6. Borno State

  • Governor: Babagana Buhari
  • Deputy Governor: Mamman Dauda

7. Cross River State

  • Governor: Nkoyo Toyo
  • Deputy Governor: Okwoché Andrew Adagbor

8. Delta State

  • Governor: Chief Great Ogboru
  • Deputy Governor: Afiari Gloria

9. Ebonyi State

  • Governor: Ukpai Mba Udeh
  • Deputy Governor: Onwe Daniel Ede

10. Enugu State

  • Governor: Ocho Obodoeze Chukwuma
  • Deputy Governor: Eze Arinze Christopher

11. Gombe State

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  • Governor: Bala Bello
  • Deputy Governor: Bala Sani Isa

12. Jigawa State

  • Governor: Sabo Mohammed Nakudu
  • Deputy Governor: Musa Ya'u Balarabe

13. Kaduna State

  • Governor: Isa Mohammed Ashiru
  • Deputy Governor: Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku

14. Kano State

  • Governor: Ibrahim Ali Amin
  • Deputy Governor: Shehu Abdulkadir Bari

15. Katsina State

  • Governor: Sen. Ahmad Baba Kaita
  • Deputy Governor: Aminu Yar'Adua Ahmed

16. Kebbi State

  • Governor: Abubakar Malami
  • Deputy Governor: Zagi Musa Mohammed

17. Kwara State

  • Governor: Zakari Mohammed
  • Deputy Governor: Olawuyi Julius Olayide

18. Lagos State

  • Governor: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour
  • Deputy Governor: Gbadamosi Babatunde Olalere

19. Nasarawa State

  • Governor: Nuhu Angbazo
  • Deputy Governor: Ahmed Yusuf

20. Niger State

  • Governor: Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi
  • Deputy Governor: Musa Mamman

21. Ogun State

  • Governor: Biodun Collins Ogundipe
  • Deputy Governor: Muraina Oluwaranti Oluyemi

22. Oyo State

  • Governor: Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke
  • Deputy Governor: Wahab Adeniyi

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23. Plateau State

  • Governor: Brig. Gen. John Sunday Sura
  • Deputy Governor: Pwa'jok-Kele Chundung Bitrus

24. Rivers State

  • Governor: Gabriel Pidomson
  • Deputy Governor: Okungba David Amapakaye

25. Sokoto State

  • Governor: Manir Mohammad Daniya
  • Deputy Governor: Isah Bello Ambarrura

26. Taraba State

  • Governor: Abubakar Umar Tutare
  • Deputy Governor: Kwetishe Haruna Kwenyan

27. Yobe State

  • Governor: Kassim G. Gaidam
  • Deputy Governor: Kori Lawan Mohammed

28. Zamfara State

  • Governor: Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf
  • Deputy Governor: Muhammad Abdulmuddalib Auwal

What the announcement means

The unveiling gives the ADC a governorship ticket in 28 states, underscoring the party's attempt to build a broad national presence ahead of the 2027 polls.

The party has positioned itself as an alternative platform amid the ongoing political realignment ahead of the elections.

Atiku told to step down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a senior official of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) publicly urged Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and throw his weight behind NDC candidate Peter Obi.

Theo Abu Agada, the party's director of new media and strategic communications, made the call in a post on X.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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