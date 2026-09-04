Full List as ADC Unveils Governorship Candidates in 28 States Ahead of 2027 Election
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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in 28 states ahead of the 2027 general elections, presenting the candidates as part of its plan to offer Nigerians an alternative political platform.
The list was shared by ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, who said the candidates would carry the party’s banner and its commitment to credible leadership. The development comes as political parties intensify preparations for the 2027 elections.
Here are the ADC candidates across the 28 states:
1. Abia State
- Governor: Kalu Kalu Agu
- Deputy Governor: Alozie Ogadinma Darlington
2. Adamawa State
- Governor: Modibbo Hammantukur Ribadu
- Deputy Governor: Aguwa Kevin Iliya
- Governor: Akpanudoedehe John James
- Deputy Governor: Nsien MkPombuk Tommy
4. Bauchi State
- Governor: Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika
- Deputy Governor: Sama'ila Mohammed Kabir
5. Benue State
- Governor: Rt. Hon. Herman Iorwase Hembe
- Deputy Governor: Abba John Abba
6. Borno State
- Governor: Babagana Buhari
- Deputy Governor: Mamman Dauda
- Governor: Nkoyo Toyo
- Deputy Governor: Okwoché Andrew Adagbor
8. Delta State
- Governor: Chief Great Ogboru
- Deputy Governor: Afiari Gloria
9. Ebonyi State
- Governor: Ukpai Mba Udeh
- Deputy Governor: Onwe Daniel Ede
10. Enugu State
- Governor: Ocho Obodoeze Chukwuma
- Deputy Governor: Eze Arinze Christopher
11. Gombe State
- Governor: Bala Bello
- Deputy Governor: Bala Sani Isa
12. Jigawa State
- Governor: Sabo Mohammed Nakudu
- Deputy Governor: Musa Ya'u Balarabe
13. Kaduna State
- Governor: Isa Mohammed Ashiru
- Deputy Governor: Kantiok Irmiya Ishaku
14. Kano State
- Governor: Ibrahim Ali Amin
- Deputy Governor: Shehu Abdulkadir Bari
15. Katsina State
- Governor: Sen. Ahmad Baba Kaita
- Deputy Governor: Aminu Yar'Adua Ahmed
16. Kebbi State
- Governor: Abubakar Malami
- Deputy Governor: Zagi Musa Mohammed
17. Kwara State
- Governor: Zakari Mohammed
- Deputy Governor: Olawuyi Julius Olayide
18. Lagos State
- Governor: Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour
- Deputy Governor: Gbadamosi Babatunde Olalere
19. Nasarawa State
- Governor: Nuhu Angbazo
- Deputy Governor: Ahmed Yusuf
20. Niger State
- Governor: Dr. Mohammed Kpautagi
- Deputy Governor: Musa Mamman
21. Ogun State
- Governor: Biodun Collins Ogundipe
- Deputy Governor: Muraina Oluwaranti Oluyemi
22. Oyo State
- Governor: Taofeek Adegboyega Adegoke
- Deputy Governor: Wahab Adeniyi
23. Plateau State
- Governor: Brig. Gen. John Sunday Sura
- Deputy Governor: Pwa'jok-Kele Chundung Bitrus
24. Rivers State
- Governor: Gabriel Pidomson
- Deputy Governor: Okungba David Amapakaye
25. Sokoto State
- Governor: Manir Mohammad Daniya
- Deputy Governor: Isah Bello Ambarrura
26. Taraba State
- Governor: Abubakar Umar Tutare
- Deputy Governor: Kwetishe Haruna Kwenyan
27. Yobe State
- Governor: Kassim G. Gaidam
- Deputy Governor: Kori Lawan Mohammed
28. Zamfara State
- Governor: Shinkafi Bilyaminu Yusuf
- Deputy Governor: Muhammad Abdulmuddalib Auwal
What the announcement means
The unveiling gives the ADC a governorship ticket in 28 states, underscoring the party's attempt to build a broad national presence ahead of the 2027 polls.
The party has positioned itself as an alternative platform amid the ongoing political realignment ahead of the elections.
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Theo Abu Agada, the party's director of new media and strategic communications, made the call in a post on X.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944