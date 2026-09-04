Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that people he allegedly betrayed after they helped him reach the presidency pose a threat to his re-election

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader stated that advisers close to Tinubu are actively steering him away from those who supported his first term

Ayodele said no political strategy can protect Tinubu from the consequences of betrayal unless he reconciles with those he wronged

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has issued a stern warning to President Bola Tinubu, saying his second-term ambition is in jeopardy unless he mends broken ties with key allies he wronged after assuming office.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by Ayodele’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng on Friday morning, September 4, 2026. In the statement, the cleric said Tinubu had not only neglected those who helped pave his way to power but had also actively punished some of them since becoming president.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu of a betrayal threat ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

"There are people Tinubu betrayed in getting this presidency, and he punished them. They have things against you, and if you don't retrace your steps, it will make you fail this election," Ayodele said.

Ayodele warns Tinubu over second term

The cleric was emphatic that political calculations alone would not be enough to secure President Tinubu's return to the Aso Rock Villa in 2027. According to Ayodele, a higher form of accountability is closing in on the president.

"Second term is not yet certain; there is no amount of strategy you want to use. This is how it is for you. If you can think about it or not, time will tell. Karma is coming to fight your second term," he said.

He also pointed to figures within the current administration as part of the problem, saying some of those Tinubu appointed to government are actively turning him against his former supporters.

"There are some people you gave appointments to who are leading you astray against those who helped you; it can make you fail if you don't retrace your steps on time," Ayodele said.

Primate Elijah Ayodele urges President Bola Tinubu to reconcile with those who feel abandoned before the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns Tinubu against betrayal

Despite the bleak outlook, Primate Ayodele left room for the president to course-correct. He said the only viable path forward is sincere reconciliation with those who feel abandoned, adding that time is running out for such a move to make a meaningful difference before the 2027 general elections.

"There are people who helped you to become president, but you have betrayed them; their creator will fight your second term," he warned, underlining that the grievances of those individuals carry weight beyond the political arena.

Primate Ayodele has previously made predictions about Nigerian political figures and the direction of governance, often urging leaders to heed spiritual counsel ahead of major elections.

Read more on the 2027 elections

Issa's prophecy favours Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.

Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng