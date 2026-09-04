Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, appeared on ARISE TV's The Morning Show on Friday

Olayinka objected to Rufai Oseni's conduct during the interview and said he would not take questions from the journalist

Co-anchor Ayo Mairo-Ese intervened and ended the interview after Olayinka refused to engage with Oseni

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A live television interview on ARISE TV descended into an on-air standoff after Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, refused to answer questions from The Morning Show anchor Rufai Oseni.

The confrontation began on Friday, September 4, 2026, when Oseni asked Olayinka about the inclusion of former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs Betta Edu on the presidential campaign council, given the corruption allegations against her.

Tense TV showdown: Olayinka refuses to engage with Oseni on ARISE TV. Photo credit: @AlayeCodes

Source: Twitter

Rather than address the question, Olayinka turned his objection on the journalist himself.

Olayinka said he took issue with what he described as Oseni's earlier characterisation of certain individuals using the term "gbewudani," and declared he would not engage with the anchor on that basis.

"Well, I'm very sorry to say this, Oseni Rufai, I don't want to answer any question from you. I want to concentrate. I want this conversation to be among reasonable human beings, people who will not come and tell, who will not come and describe other people as 'gbewudani'," Olayinka said on air.

Oseni had reportedly used the word "gbewudani" during an earlier part of the broadcast, and Olayinka cited this as his reason for refusing to participate in any exchange with him.

Co-anchor steps in to end interview

Co-anchor Ayo Mairo-Ese stepped in at that point, reminding Olayinka that when he agreed to appear on the programme, he was addressing all three anchors, which included veteran journalist Reuben Abati.

She made clear that his refusal to speak to one anchor was not acceptable under those terms.

Mairo-Ese then brought the interview to a close, telling Olayinka he could be invited back when he was "ready to speak to the three of us."

The exchange drew attention to the tensions that can arise between government officials and broadcast journalists, particularly when sensitive questions about corruption allegations are put to presidential aides on live television.

Reactions as Wike's aide clashes with Oseni

@Mr_Bhanky

"Love her professionalism What was “Mr.Olayinka” expecting. As a civil servant the onus is on you to engage at all levels. It's simple civility. You can't come to a media forum knowing there are 3 anchors and say you won't answer one of them & he’s supposed to be a media aide."

@uniperson

"Yeah it was most likely to avoid any legal liability from further discussing the matter @OlayinkaLere brought up about @ruffydfire's statement. Whatever it mean."

@Real_Per4mance

"The discontinuation was very necessary at that point. If they had continued, the entire interview would have resulted in another drama that Arise TV's Morning Show anchors are known for."

@cay_stv

"In as much i love to blame Lere Olayinka for wanting push Rufai aside, we should face the fact, Rufai Oseni should learn how to address people, thank God Dr Abati warned him. Well Kudos to ARISE TV for standing with their colleague."

@ee_ozzie

"Is this seriously how he talks and behaves, or is he just agitated? And this is a media representative? Even Wike, for all his aggression, speaks and conducts himself better than this. Wonderful."

Umahi, ARISE News anchor clash on live TV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a heated argument between the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and Oseni on Arise News trended online.

Oseni and Umahi clashed during an interview on the controversial Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the heated argument between Umahi and Oseni on live television.

Source: Legit.ng