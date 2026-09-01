2Baba and Annie Idibia's daughter Isabella opened up about her bond with half-sister Ehi during a fan Q&A session

Isabella's warm response about Ehi, who is 2Baba's eldest daughter with Pero Adeniyi, caught the attention

Ehi reshared Isabella's post on her Instagram story with love emojis, hinting at a genuine closeness between the two sisters

Isabella Idibia has given fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with her half-sister Ehi, and the response has been nothing short of touching.

During a question-and-answer session on her Instagram on Monday, August 31, 2026, a fan asked Isabella a question that many had clearly been wondering about:

Isabella Idibia responds to a fan who questioned her relationship with 2Baba's eldest daughter. Credit: isabellaidibia/ehiidibia/official2baba

Source: Instagram

"What's the relationship between you and your elder sister Ehi? I have never seen the both of you together?"

Isabella, the first daughter of music legend 2Baba and actress Annie Idibia, did not hesitate. She replied simply and directly, tagging Ehi in her response: "I love her that's my queen @ehi.benzy @ehiidibia," accompanied by affectionate emojis.

Who Is Ehi Idibia?

Ehi is 2Baba's eldest daughter, born to his second baby mama, Pero Adeniyi. Given the well-documented complexities surrounding 2Baba's relationships over the years, the public has rarely seen the two sisters interact, making Isabella's candid acknowledgement all the more meaningful to followers of the family.

Ehi wasted no time responding in kind. She reshared Isabella's post to her own Instagram story and added love emojis, a small but telling gesture that pointed to a warm and genuine bond between the two young women.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba joined his wife Annie in celebrating Isabella's new feat in Nollywood.

A screenshot of Isabella and Ehi Idibia's exchange is below:

Isabella and Ehi Idibia's sweet exchange online warms hearts. Credit: isabellaidibia

Source: Instagram

2Baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng