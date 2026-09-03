Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Thursday, September 3

The Rivers State House of Assembly cut the proposed N6 billion allocation to PAMO University of Medical Sciences before passing the budget

Fubara acknowledged Nyesom Wike's role in bringing about the cooperation between the executive and legislative arms ahead of the signing

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Thursday, September 3, signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law, calling it "a breath of fresh air" and expressing confidence that it marks the start of a new chapter of development and cooperation in the state.

The signing took place at the State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Port Harcourt, shortly after the Rivers State House of Assembly passed the budget earlier the same day.

Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara signed the 2026 Appropriation Bill into law on Thursday at the Government House in Port Harcourt. Photo credit: Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

The bill, tagged the "Budget of Resilience for Growth and Development", is based on a fiscal estimate of N1,854,248,734,475.76 that Fubara presented to the Assembly in July.

Fubara cites new era of executive-legislative relations

Speaking after signing the bill, Fubara said his administration would continue to pursue the development of Rivers State and pledged a cooperative working relationship with the House of Assembly going forward. He described the occasion as the beginning of a healthy bond between the two arms of government.

The governor also acknowledged the contribution of former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, whom he credited with facilitating the dialogue that led to the budget's passage and eventual signing.

Assembly cuts PAMO University allocation

During the presentation of the bill to the governor for assent, House Majority Leader Major Jack described the budget as ambitious, saying the Assembly had thoroughly scrutinised the estimates to ensure they would deliver meaningful growth.

Speaker Martin Amaewhule disclosed that the Assembly did not approve the budget as originally submitted.

Lawmakers reduced the proposed N6 billion allocation to PAMO University of Medical Sciences, a private institution where Rivers State indigenes have been receiving government scholarships since the previous administration.

Amaewhule said the university's management failed to provide satisfactory explanations on how earlier funds were used and did not send representatives to appear before the Assembly. Part of the reallocated funds was redirected to the State Primary Healthcare Development Board.

The Speaker framed the decision as part of the legislature's oversight duty to guarantee accountability and transparency in the use of public resources.

Wike holds meeting with Fubara

Previously, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike received Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his Port Harcourt home on Sunday, marking what sources described as their first face-to-face encounter since Fubara stepped back from the 2027 governorship contest. The visit brought together several key figures in Rivers politics.

Wike was flanked by Kingsley Chinda, the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, and Magnus Abe, who heads the Rainbow Coalition reconciliation committee.

Source: Legit.ng