Femi Adebayo opened up about navigating the tension between Islamic teachings and Yoruba cultural practices in a podcast interview

The actor shared how he categorises God and earthly figures differently to justify prostrating before his parents and traditional rulers

Adebayo also shared how he handles the subject with his children, who grow up around traditional Yoruba imagery on his movie sets

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo has shared his personal framework for balancing Islamic faith with deep-rooted Yoruba cultural obligations, particularly the practice of prostrating before elders and traditional monarchs.

The actor spoke candidly during an appearance on the VJ Adams Live podcast aired on YouTube on August 31, 2026, addressing a debate that has long divided practising Muslims within Yoruba communities: whether bowing or prostrating before an Oba (Yoruba monarch) or a parent is acceptable under Islamic doctrine.

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo addresses religious and cultural differences between Islam and Yoruba traditions. Photo: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

How Femi Adebayo reconciles faith and culture

Rather than choosing one side over the other, Femi Adebayo said he uses logic to draw a clear distinction between spiritual worship and cultural reverence.

In his view, God occupies a supreme position, while parents and traditional rulers are earthly figures deserving of a different, lesser form of respect.

"Islam says your chest should touch the ground and your head should touch the ground only for your Almighty, which is Allah. And Yoruba says you should prostrate for your father," he said.

"Now I see my father and my mother as mini gods. I see the almighty as a super god. So I applied common sense. Okay, let me give the super one my chest and my head and let me just bow for the mini god."

The actor was equally clear that his intention matters more than the physical act itself.

When visiting a Yoruba monarch's palace where prostration is the customary greeting, he does not feel his faith is being compromised.

"If I go to a Yoruba land and I feel that okay, everybody prostrate, I believe my own God will permit me to prostrate at that time," he explained.

"So I would not say, 'Oh, I'm a Muslim, I cannot prostrate.' I will at that time because I believe my God sees the reason I'm prostrating."

Femi Adebayo discusses Yoruba customs, Islamic beliefs and respect for traditional rulers. Photo: femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo speaks on raising children between two worlds

As a filmmaker whose productions regularly explore traditional Yoruba history, Femi Adebayo is no stranger to shrines, regalia and royal customs on set.

He told his children to approach those elements with curiosity rather than fear, encouraging them to research the culture's origins, while making it clear that Islam remains the family's faith.

Femi Adebayo also pointed to his roots in Ilorin, Kwara State, a region with a strong Islamic identity where residents typically bow rather than fully prostrate before their Emirs.

That upbringing gives him a unique perspective as someone who moves between communities with different customs.

His solution, he stressed, has always been to ask questions and apply reasoning rather than adopt a rigid position that ignores either his religion or his heritage.

Watch Femi Adebayo speak about how he balances his Islamic faith and Yoruba culture below:

Femi Adebayo announces plans for Seven Doors sequel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo confirmed plans to develop a sequel to his acclaimed six-part miniseries, Seven Doors, following its success at major Nollywood awards.

The actor made the announcement during an August 31, 2026, appearance on VJ Adams Live, explaining that he regularly rewatches his previous films and studies audience feedback before creating sequels.

Seven Doors, released in December 2024, won six awards across the 2025 AMVCA and Best of Nollywood Awards, including Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress and Best Series.

Source: Legit.ng