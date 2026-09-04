Waka queen Salawa Abeni paid tribute to the late actor Ogogo at his eight-day Fidau prayer held on Monday, August 4, 2026

The veteran singer revealed that she and Ogogo met only once, on the set of Yetunde Wunmi's Yoruba film Odun Mejo

Salawa Abeni also offered a heartfelt prayer for Ogogo's wife, children, and everyone he left behind

Veteran fuji singer Salawa Abeni has shared a touching tribute to late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo, opening up about the one encounter she had with him during his lifetime.

The tribute came at Ogogo's eight-day Fidau prayer, held on Monday, August 31, 2026. The Islamic prayer session marked one of the first major public gatherings since the actor's passing following a battle with cancer.

Reactions as Salawa Abeni recalls first meeting with late Ogogo at his eight-day fidau. Photo credit@salawaabeni/@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

Salawa Abeni was invited to speak at the ceremony, where she recalled the brief but memorable moment that connected her to the screen legend.

"My name is Salawa Abeni. Alhaji Taiwo Hassan Ogogo and I met for the first time on Yetunde Wunmi's film titled 'Odun Mejo'. Ever since then, we have not met each other again," she said.

Ogogo's one film appearance with Salawa Abeni

Late Ogogo continues trending after death. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

*Odun Mejo*, which translates to "Eight Years" in Yoruba, is a notable production by veteran Nollywood actress Taiwo Akinwande, widely known as Yetunde Wunmi. Ogogo starred in the film alongside actor Yinka Quadri, and it was on that set that he and Salawa Abeni crossed paths for the first and only time.

Despite the brevity of their acquaintance, the singer's words at the Fidau were warm and sincere. When asked to pray for the actor's family, she did not hold back.

"We have been praying for his family since his death. I pray God be with his wife and children and relatives. It was well with him when he was alive, may it be well with the people he left behind. May God not leave his family and friends," she said.

Here is the Instagram video of Salawa Abeni speaking about the late actor at the Fidau prayer:

Fans react to Salawa Abeni's tribute

Social media users had plenty to say after the tribute made rounds online, with many referencing Salawa Abeni's iconic hit song "Gentle Lady":

@kiii_ra0 commented:

"Na when I want to do werey I dey sing that song 'Gentle Lady'."

@mrmoraks wrote:

"She was the Tiwa Savage of that era."

@blessed_unique2 shared:

"Life eehi just enjoy life and make positive memories mehn because we can't be forever young!!!"

@iamama_xx reacted:

"Gentle lady ni mi… I nor be fighter o."

@vee_vy_ann_ said:

"This song seems like a warning too. Need to send it to people stepping on my nerves lately"

@sisi_exclusive_fabrics wrote:

"Abeni Salawa Wunmi lady kan waka queen. Abeni Ade ma gbada ma jeun omo"

Salawa Beni replies Kollington

Legit.ng had reported that Waka queen Salawa Abeni broken her silence on veteran singer Kollington Ayinla’s claim that she remains his lawful wife, more than a year after he made the assertion.

The 65-year-old music icon, who was married to Kollington from the mid-1980s until their relationship ended in 1994, clarified that she was not the one who walked away from the marriage.

Beyond addressing the lingering claim about their marital status, Salawa Abeni opened up about one of the most painful chapters of her life, revealing that her 1991 album, Experience, was inspired by the breakdown of her relationship with Kollington.

Source: Legit.ng