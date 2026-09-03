Priscilla Ojo stepped in during Juma Jux's 37th birthday dinner after he collected a gift from her mother without acknowledging her

The Tanzanian singer was mid-conversation when Iyabo Ojo presented her gift, prompting Priscilla to call his attention from across the room

The moment sparked a debate online about cultural differences between Nigerian and Tanzanian customs

Priscilla Ojo had no intention of letting the moment slide. During her husband Juma Jux's birthday dinner, the influencer and socialite stepped in to correct the Tanzanian singer after he collected a gift from her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, without so much as a thank you.

The dinner was thrown as a surprise by Priscilla to mark Juma Jux turning 37 on September 1, 2026.

Priscilla Ojo draws husband Juma Jux’s attention to Iyabo Ojo’s gift as fans react online. Photo: its.priscy/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo went all out, gifting him 37 presents to match his new age. But it was one particular moment that captured everyone's attention online.

Priscilla Ojo makes Juma Jux properly thank Iyabo Ojo

Footage from the evening showed Iyabo Ojo walking up to present her gift to Juma Jux, who was deep in conversation with another guest at the time.

He received the gift without pausing to acknowledge his mother-in-law, which clearly did not sit well with Priscilla.

With their son Rakeem, who had just celebrated his first birthday days earlier, nearby, Priscilla called out to her husband from the background.

"Baby, the gift is from mummy. It's from mommy," she said.

The nudge worked. Juma Jux turned to Iyabo Ojo and offered his appreciation warmly.

"I love you ma. Thank you," he told her.

Watch the video from Juma Jux's birthday that left fans talking below:

Fans react to Juma Jux's birthday moment

The clip made its rounds quickly, with many weighing in on what they saw. Opinions were split, with some finding the exchange sweet and others reading it very differently.

@GifBaddie1 wrote:

"She's now screaming at him? Tanzanians what happened to your son?"

@MAMA__IFY commented:

"Na mama and pikin he Dey marry?"

@BoniM_Ray had a warmer take:

"Omg, her cute little voice 🥰 'Babyyyyy it's from mommyyy' I Love that 🥹🥹"

@QueenSefcy kept it simple:

"That's a good daughter"

@AyotundeExta brought up a cultural angle:

"You see culture at play?? He still didn't acknowledge as a Nigerian would.... He doesn't understand... You have to teach them if you want them to understand your culture"

@miss_mystikue echoed the affection:

"'Babyyyyy it's from mommyyy' Love that 🥹🥹"

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux spark reactions after moment involving Iyabo Ojo’s birthday gift. Photo: its.priscy/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Iyabo Ojo praises Juma Jux at his 37th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla Ojo surprised her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, with a lavish 37th birthday celebration featuring 37 gifts.

At the event, Iyabo Ojo explained that she researched Juma before accepting him into the family and was impressed by his strong love for his mother, siblings and family.

The actress expressed confidence in Juma’s marriage to Priscilla while offering prayers for their happiness, career growth, family and continued strength.

Source: Legit.ng