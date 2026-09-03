Billionaire King Ochacho disclosed that fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi played a role in the N400m mansion gifted to Peller and Jarvis

Ochacho revealed Vodi would be the one to officially present the luxury Palace 7 property to the celebrity couple

Nigerians online reacted as the new video showed fresh details contradicting the billionaire's earlier solo claim about the gift

New details have emerged about the much-discussed N400 million mansion presented to TikTok star Peller and his wife Jarvis on their wedding day, with billionaire King Ochacho now revealing that luxury fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi also had a hand in the gift.

In a video that has since circulated online, Ochacho confirmed that Vodi contributed to the property and would be the person to formally hand over the house to Peller.

Ochacho speaks on the controversy surrounding the N400 million mansion he gave Peller. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

"You know, Seyi Vodi contributed to the house too. He is going to be the one to officially present the house to you," Ochacho said in the clip. When Peller expressed surprise, asking "He is going to present the house for me?", Ochacho responded: "Yes, we are together."

Seyi Vodi is a well-known Nigerian fashion entrepreneur and luxury tailor with a strong celebrity clientele.

Fresh Details on the Palace 7 Property

The revelation comes weeks after Ochacho, the CEO of the Ochacho Group and real estate mogul whose full name is Mohammed Odeh Adah, announced the gift at the couple's wedding on Saturday, 1 August.

At the ceremony, he credited his sons with the idea, saying they urged him to place Peller and Jarvis in a home near Palace 7, an estate where no property is valued below N400 million.

"I and my family left everything we're doing in Abuja to come through for Peller because Peller is an inspiration to the young generation," Ochacho said at the time. "They said they want Peller to be staying close to the place. The houses that are in palace 7, no one is less than 400 million naira. Dad, Peller and Jarvis deserve the mansion."

The new video, however, introduced Vodi's involvement for the first time, raising questions online about the full story behind the high-profile gift.

Watch the Instagram video of Ochacho's new revelation below:

Nigerians React to Ochacho's New Claims

Nigerians were quick to weigh in after the clip surfaced, with many finding the emerging details amusing or puzzling:

@girl_issimple wrote:

"Dem never still present the house?"

@jimrepost commented:

"Ochacho Cho Cho Cho"

@mumcee__collections said:

"Wahala no come too much on top this house like dis......"

@drkkchannel noted:

"With God all things are possible. 🎊✌️❤️"

@baba.de.baba wrote:

"Didn't you see your neighbour the other day? This one be like all those gold Dey boot format o"

@ondostatefuturegovernor simply reacted:

"Another angle 😂😂😂"

Billionaire Ochacho reveals Seyi Vodi contributed to Peller's N400 million mansion gift. Credit: @seyivodi, @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller gifts King Ochacho's son Toyota Camry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok sensation Peller received a ₦400 million mansion from billionaire King Ochacho at his wedding.

Just days later, Peller surprised Ochacho’s son, Ice King, with a ₦37 million Toyota Camry during a livestream celebration.

The gesture sealed a new bond, as King Ochacho declared Ice King Peller’s godson and promised the content creator lifelong support.

Source: Legit.ng