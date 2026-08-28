Abuja-based content creator Fauzah, known as fauzahxo, publicly announced her separation from her husband, Danilo William Popovski

Fauzah alleged that problems in the marriage escalated after the birth of their daughter, including substance use and violent behaviour

She also claimed Danilo had an affair with a woman she had personally welcomed into their home

Abuja-based entrepreneur and content creator Fauzah Muhammad, widely known online as fauzahxo, has come forward to announce that her marriage to Danilo William Popovski has broken down, sharing a detailed account of why she walked away.

In a statement published on her social media pages on Friday, August 28, 2026, Fauzah said she had spent considerable time projecting a picture-perfect family image online, but felt it was time to speak honestly about what had been happening behind closed doors.

Reactions as Fauzah Muhammad announces split from hubby Danilo Popovski, alleges violence and cheating. Photo credit@fauzahox

Source: Instagram

Fauzah makes allegations against Danilo Popovski

According to Fauzah, the situation began to deteriorate following the birth of their daughter. She alleged that Danilo became emotionally withdrawn, stopped being close in the bedroom with her, and developed a substance problem. When she tried to address it, she claimed he turned physically aggressive.

She described one incident in which he returned home visibly under the influence and behaved erratically near their newborn, prompting her to leave the property with her child for their safety.

Fauzah Muhammad shares proof of abuse in her marriage. Photo credit@fauzahox

Source: Instagram

Fauzah also alleged that he had a bedroom relationship with a woman she had personally brought into their home. Adding to her distress, she claimed he took her daughter's passport and her credit cards, leaving her feeling both financially and physically vulnerable.

A separation agreement was reportedly drawn up, requiring him to vacate the property and seek professional help. Fauzah said he continued to violate the terms by returning home while still under the influence. She admitted that she stayed in the marriage far longer than she should have, motivated by a desire for her daughter to have both parents present, but ultimately decided that her own safety and that of her child had to come first.

She shared a voice note and videos of his alleged abuse towards her in the collage on her page.

The allegations are Fauzah's personal account and had not been independently verified by authorities at the time of reporting.

Here is the Instagram post made by the content creator about her husband below:

Fans react to Fauzah's statement

The post drew widespread responses from followers and fellow creatives online.

@djgigijasmine wrote:

"You are so strong my darling. Sending all my love to you and your baby"

@zainab.ayoo reacted:

"Did he just say I am your king?? Also your friend called you to tell you she slept with it??? My brain is paining me."

@cy_realtor commented:

"Nigeria government, shame on you. How did we get to a point where a foreigner can come into Nigeria, threaten his Nigerian wife, openly say he would do whatever he wanted and get away with it simply because 'we are in Nigeria'? What kind of country allows someone to feel this comfortable threatening another person because they believe the system will protect them? Being a foreigner should not put anyone above the law….. I pray that God gives this lady strength to get through everything she is going through."

@o.barbaraa said:

"That friend isn't even real please you were going through something and it's a married man that would fix it?lol"

Divine Yada announces separation from husband

Legit.ng had reported that Divine Queen Yada publicly announced the end of her eight-year relationship with content creator Yada Awakening in an emotional post shared on Instagram.

The announcement generated reactions online following the emergence of alleged private messages in which Queen accused her former partner of physically assaulting her during their relationship. She alleged that the incident resulted in one of her teeth being broken.

The allegations drew attention to previous claims involving Yada Awakening, as some social media users recalled that his former wife had previously made allegations of domestic violence against him.

Source: Legit.ng