Veteran actor Yinka Quadri shared a deeply emotional tribute to late Nollywood star Taiwo Hassan Ogogo

Quadri said he broke down in tears at the hospital during his last visit, and Ogogo urged him not to cry

The two actors shared a friendship dating back to 1984, with Quadri describing Ogogo as a brother and twin from heaven

Veteran Nollywood actor Yinka Quadri has opened up about his final moments with the late Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, in a heartfelt tribute that has moved many online.

Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, after battling stage 4 cancer. He was buried the following day, Monday, August 24, 2026, in his hometown of Ilaro, Ogun State.

Two days after the burial, Yinka Quadri took to his Instagram page to share a lengthy tribute, describing a bond that stretched more than four decades and survived every attempt to break it.

Veteran actor Yinka Quadri shares emotional tribute to late friend Taiwo Hassan Ogogo. Photo: olayinkaquadrifilms/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri's last hospital visit to Ogogo

In his post, Yinka Quadri recalled visiting Ogogo in hospital and being overwhelmed with emotion at the sight of his ailing friend lying in bed.

Rather than accepting comfort, Ogogo turned the moment around.

"You looked at me and said, 'Yinka, don't cry. Nothing bad will happen to me,'" Quadri wrote. "I responded, 'Yes, Amen.'"

He described how, moments later, Ogogo asked for a bottle of water, drank from it, and then proudly called on the doctors to confirm that he had also eaten that morning.

The gesture, small as it was, deepened Yinka Quadri's hope.

"At that moment, I said, 'Glory be to God.' My hope and faith became even stronger," he wrote, adding that the doctors advised them to remain prayerful.

Yinka Quadri pays tribute to late Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo after his death. Photo: olayinkaquadrifilms/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Yinka Quadri and Ogogo: A friendship rooted in 1984

Yinka Quadri traced the origin of their friendship to 1984, noting that what began as a professional relationship evolved into something far deeper.

He said people frequently spread rumours of a falling out between them, yet the two men never once addressed those rumours publicly or allowed outsiders to pull them apart.

"What made our friendship special was the way we handled our disagreements," Quadri wrote. "People would anticipate what would happen the next time we met at a public function. Yet, to their surprise, they would see us sitting beside each other, laughing, chatting, and walking together as if nothing had happened."

He also recalled a particular incident involving legendary Nigerian actor, traditional Yoruba oral poet, and master chanter Ajobiewe, who publicly called them out at a party over an assumed quarrel, only to find the two men seated side by side comfortably.

Yinka Quadri described Ogogo as more than a friend, calling him a brother, a confidant, and a companion.

"I have always said that we were twins from heaven, only born to different mothers," he wrote.

The veteran Yoruba actor closed the tribute with a prayer for Ogogo's soul and for strength for those the actor left behind.

"You may have left this world, but you will never leave my heart," Quadri wrote. "Rest peacefully, my beloved friend. Rest well, my brother."

Read Yinka Quadri's tribute to late actor Ogogo below:

Mr Latin issues order to TAMPAN executives after Ogogo's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that TAMPAN president Bolaji Amusan, better known as Mr Latin, has directed all state chapters to include a special prayer session in their next meetings following Ogogo’s death.

He asked members to pray for forgiveness, divine protection, preservation from sickness and death, and the peaceful repose of departed colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng