2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecy on Likelihood of Tinubu Losing, "Serious Rejection"
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele issued a fresh warning to the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over their approach to the 2027 presidential election
- The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader claimed that hardship and insecurity have turned ordinary Nigerians against the ruling party
- Ayodele warned that the newly formed presidential campaign council alone cannot rescue President Tinubu's re-election bid
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu that overconfidence could cost them the 2027 presidential election.
In a statement on Friday, August 28, released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to Legit.ng, Ayodele said the APC risks making overconfidence its biggest weakness by treating Tinubu as untouchable and believing money alone can secure re-election.
He said:
"Overconfidence will kill APC; they will be too overconfident, and that will be the party's weakness in the election. They will turn Tinubu to a demi-god, but it will make them lose the election. They believe money can do everything, but it will fail in the 2027 election."
Ayodele warns APC of voter backlash
Ayodele said everyday Nigerians, worn down by economic hardship and deteriorating security, are quietly building resentment that the APC is failing to recognise. He warned that the party's alleged dismissive attitude towards its failings will eventually come back to hurt it at the polls.
"Common men will kick against the overconfidence because hardship and insecurity have taught them a lesson. They won't see where they are lacking and believe they can do everything with money, but it will fail," Ayodele added.
The cleric said unless Tinubu takes immediate steps to ease the burden on Nigerians before the election season fully begins, the scale of rejection at the ballot could be far larger than the APC currently anticipates.
Ayodele warns Tinubu of 2027 rejection
Ayodele also took aim at Tinubu's presidential campaign council, saying no group of individuals can shift public opinion if the underlying problems driving voter frustration remain unresolved.
His words:
"If President Tinubu thinks the presidential campaign council will change the minds of Nigerians towards him, it's a pure lie. The people in the committee cannot do anything for the President; there is no individual that can change the mind of Nigerians.
"The people are going through so much hardship, and not solving the problem the administration created before the election will lead to serious rejection for the ruling party. It's better Tinubu works to resolve it now or face the anger of Nigerians."
Legit.ng reports that Ayodele's warning comes as political activity ahead of the 2027 elections continues to intensify across Nigeria.
Read more on 2027 election
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Issa's prophecy favours Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.
Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.