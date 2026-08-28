Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele issued a fresh warning to the APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over their approach to the 2027 presidential election

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader claimed that hardship and insecurity have turned ordinary Nigerians against the ruling party

Ayodele warned that the newly formed presidential campaign council alone cannot rescue President Tinubu's re-election bid

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu that overconfidence could cost them the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement on Friday, August 28, released through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to Legit.ng, Ayodele said the APC risks making overconfidence its biggest weakness by treating Tinubu as untouchable and believing money alone can secure re-election.

Primate Ayodele warns President Tinubu and the APC that overconfidence could affect their chances in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

He said:

"Overconfidence will kill APC; they will be too overconfident, and that will be the party's weakness in the election. They will turn Tinubu to a demi-god, but it will make them lose the election. They believe money can do everything, but it will fail in the 2027 election."

Ayodele warns APC of voter backlash

Ayodele said everyday Nigerians, worn down by economic hardship and deteriorating security, are quietly building resentment that the APC is failing to recognise. He warned that the party's alleged dismissive attitude towards its failings will eventually come back to hurt it at the polls.

"Common men will kick against the overconfidence because hardship and insecurity have taught them a lesson. They won't see where they are lacking and believe they can do everything with money, but it will fail," Ayodele added.

The cleric said unless Tinubu takes immediate steps to ease the burden on Nigerians before the election season fully begins, the scale of rejection at the ballot could be far larger than the APC currently anticipates.

Ayodele warns Tinubu of 2027 rejection

Ayodele also took aim at Tinubu's presidential campaign council, saying no group of individuals can shift public opinion if the underlying problems driving voter frustration remain unresolved.

His words:

"If President Tinubu thinks the presidential campaign council will change the minds of Nigerians towards him, it's a pure lie. The people in the committee cannot do anything for the President; there is no individual that can change the mind of Nigerians.

"The people are going through so much hardship, and not solving the problem the administration created before the election will lead to serious rejection for the ruling party. It's better Tinubu works to resolve it now or face the anger of Nigerians."

Primate Ayodele says Tinubu’s campaign council cannot change voters’ minds without addressing the hardships fueling public frustration. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that Ayodele's warning comes as political activity ahead of the 2027 elections continues to intensify across Nigeria.

Read more on 2027 election

Issa's prophecy favours Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Samuel Issa said President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, claiming he received a divine vision of the outcome of Nigeria's next presidential contest.

Issa shared the claim in a Facebook post titled '2027 Presidential Election Prophecy', saying he saw Tinubu emerge victorious at the polls and return to Aso Villa for a second term.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng