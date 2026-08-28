Peter Cullen, the veteran Canadian actor who voiced Optimus Prime across four decades of Transformers content, died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday

Cullen's iconic Optimus Prime voice was directly inspired by his older brother, a decorated US Marine and Vietnam War veteran

Beyond Transformers, Cullen built one of animation's most recognisable careers, lending his voice to dozens of beloved characters

Peter Cullen, the legendary Canadian voice actor whose deep, commanding portrayal of Optimus Prime became one of animation's most iconic performances, has died at the age of 85 at his home in Los Angeles.

A family statement confirmed that Cullen passed away peacefully on Wednesday, surrounded by relatives.

Legendary Transformers voice star Peter Cullen dies at 85. Credit: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

"His family asks that you honour his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle,'" the statement read.

The Voice Behind a Legend

Cullen first brought Optimus Prime to life in the original Transformers animated series in 1984, then reprised the role across seven major Hollywood films between 2007 and 2023, as well as a string of spin-offs.

The character's measured, authoritative voice was not the product of Hollywood invention but of personal family wisdom. Cullen credited his older brother, a decorated US Marine and Vietnam War veteran, with shaping the performance entirely.

"He said, 'Don't go yelling and screaming. He's strong enough to be gentle,'" Cullen recalled of his brother's advice.

"And that resonated with me, and I could hear his voice all the way to the audition. When he drops down, when he gets serious, is where I found Optimus Prime."

In tribute to that guidance, Cullen shared a portion of his Optimus Prime earnings with his brother for the remainder of his life.

The role earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for outstanding performer in an animated programme in 2011, and in 2023 he received a lifetime achievement award at the Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

A Career Spanning Generations

Beyond Transformers, Cullen's voice work threaded through some of the most beloved animation of the past four decades. He voiced the mournful donkey Eeyore in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh from the late 1980s, a role he carried across related shows, films and games.

He also played the sinister KARR, the villainous counterpart to KITT in Knight Rider, produced the clicking vocalisations of The Predator in Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1987 film, and roared as King Kong in the 1976 picture.

His animated catalogue stretched even further, covering Monterey Jack in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and characters in celebrated series such as Spider-Man, DuckTales, My Little Pony, Dungeons & Dragons, Alvin & the Chipmunks and Gummi Bears.

Cullen began his professional life in Canadian television and radio before becoming a regular on mainstream programmes including The Sonny & Cher Show, ultimately choosing to focus his craft entirely on voice acting.

Hollywood mourns as Transformers legend Peter Cullen dies at 85. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng