Abass Serik shared photos of himself in his graduation outfit after completing his BSc in Transport Technology and Infrastructure

He acknowledged the real pain and struggle behind the academic journey in a post that caught the attention of many online

Rather than write a long celebratory message, Serik chose to honour the emotional weight of the experience in a way his followers understood instantly

Abass Serik, an X user, celebrated the completion of his Bachelor of Science degree in Transport Technology and Infrastructure with a graduation photo post that quickly resonated with people online.

Dressed in his graduation outfit, Serik shared the milestone on X with a caption that went beyond a straightforward celebration.

Man excited as he bags BSc in transport technology and infrastructure. Photo credit: @Serik/X.

Source: Twitter

While he confirmed that his degree was "bagged successfully," he also acknowledged something that many graduates quietly carry but rarely say out loud: that the road to a university certificate is lined with genuine pain and emotional strain.

The Caption That Said Everything

Rather than write a lengthy tribute to himself or his support system, Serik kept his words short and sharp.

He noted that people often express their deepest struggles in plain sight, disguised as humour, before signing off with a simple acceptance of that reality: "Meme it is."

The caption struck a chord because it captured something familiar to many Nigerian graduates.

The culture of turning hardship into jokes is deeply embedded in student life, from JAMB retakes and admission delays to the financial pressure of funding a university education in a country where economic conditions make every tuition payment a sacrifice.

Serik's post did not spell any of this out, but it did not need to. The combination of the graduation photo and those few lines said enough.

BSc in Transport Technology and Infrastructure

Transport Technology and Infrastructure is a discipline that covers the planning, design, and management of transportation systems and the physical infrastructure that supports them.

Graduates in this field are equipped to work across sectors such as urban planning, civil engineering consultancy, logistics, and public policy, areas that remain critically relevant in a country like Nigeria, where infrastructure development continues to be a major national challenge.

Serik's degree completion marks the end of what his own words suggest was a demanding journey, one he chose to mark not with performance, but with quiet honesty wrapped in a format his generation knows well.

See the post below:

UNILAG student gets set to graduate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Naheemah, a Nigerian lady on X, marked a major academic milestone at the University of Lagos with an emotional post.

She shared the moment she signed out of UNILAG, describing the occasion as finally being her turn.

Source: Legit.ng