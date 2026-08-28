A popular social media personality, Jamaar A Milton, released a video claiming to have court documents proving Yada Awakening and Queen Yada were never legally married

Queen Yada had announced the end of their eight-year relationship on Instagram, sharing disturbing allegations about physical abuse during their time together

Queen alleged Yada struck her and broke one of her teeth, with followers noting his ex-wife had previously made similar domestic violence claims

Relationship coach and content creator Yada Awakening is at the centre of a growing controversy after a Muslim socialite came forward with what he claims is documented proof that Yada and his long-term partner, Queen Yada, were never legally married.

Jamaar A Milton posted a video in which he directly challenged the couple, alleging they had misled their audience for years.

Yada Awakening and Queen Yada’s 8-year marriage draws attention after alleged court filing emerges. Credit: @divinequeenyada

Source: Instagram

Holding up what he described as official court paperwork, he read from it on camera, claiming the documents stated the two parties were not married.

"They was never fuckking married," Milton said in the video. "They deceived the whole community. Look, I got the paperwork, y'all. The parties are not married."

He went further, suggesting that Queen Yada may have unknowingly been in the role of a side partner while Yada was formally married to another woman.

"Are you telling me, bitcch, you was the side bitchh this whole fuking time? And the bitcbh from Africa is the one that he's married to and you just a side piece over here fronting on the west side?"

Queen Yada Speaks Out on Relationship Breakdown

Milton's video emerged in the wake of Queen Yada's own emotional disclosure on Instagram on Monday, 25 August 2026.

In her post, Queen appeared visibly shaken as she addressed the collapse of her eight-year relationship with the father of her children.

She said she had exhausted every possible effort to make things work, and that the decision to walk away was ultimately about protecting herself and her children. Queen warned that continuing the relationship would have put one of them in serious medical danger.

"I've tried everything possible," she said, adding that despite everything, Yada would always hold a special place in her heart.

Abuse Allegations Against Yada Awakening

Alongside her video, Queen shared screenshots of private messages she says were exchanged between the two of them.

In those messages, she alleged that Yada physically assaulted her during their relationship, claiming he hit her and broke one of her teeth. She said his response at the time was to advise her to seek medical attention.

Fans defend Divine Queen Yada as she ends her 8-year relationship, alleges assault and abuse by partner Yada Awakening. Photo credit@dvinequeenyada

Source: Instagram

The abuse claims struck a nerve with many of their followers, particularly those who recalled that Yada's former wife had raised similar concerns, reportedly alleging he struck her with a barbell.

The pattern of allegations across two separate relationships has intensified the backlash against the content creator.

Here is the Instagram post attacking Queen Yada and her estranged lover:

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about domestic abuse experience

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu opened up about her experience with domestic violence and the difficult circumstances surrounding her marriage.

In an emotional video, the actress recounted a painful chapter of her life, revealing that she walked away from her marriage just a day before her wedding. She explained that despite her elder sister's efforts to intervene and encourage her to go ahead with the union, she ultimately decided to leave.

Nwosu’s disclosure offered a rare glimpse into the personal struggles she faced at the time, particularly her experience with domestic violence. Her decision to speak publicly about the ordeal has since sparked conversations about abusive relationships, the pressure surrounding marriage, and the courage it can take to walk away from a harmful situation.

Source: Legit.ng